KRA Intercepts Illicit Liquor Valued at Sh3.2 Million in Loitoktok

Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) Wednesday intercepted a truck transporting liquor estimated to be worth Sh3.2 million.

KRA officers while on patrol got information that there was a truck moving from Kimana town towards Loitoktok and was suspected to be transporting illicit liquor.

KRA officers laid an ambush and intercepted the truck at Kimama Market. The truck was found carrying alcoholic drinks marked Everest Vodka.

The truck was later driven to Customs Loitoktok Office for further verification and 650 cartons of the Everest vodka were found. Each carton was carrying 20 bottles of 250ml.

The was detained as investigations continue to authenticate the excise stamps which are suspected to be fake.

Between July to December 2023, KRA has intercepted 34 drums each carrying 250 liters of ethanol (8500 liters) valued at Sh2.3 million.

The area has been flagged following similar several interceptions.

On December 24, 2022, KRA intercepted a truck carrying 119 drums of ethanol each 250 liters ( 29, 750 Ltrs) and later intercepted two trucks carrying 288 drums of ethanol each 250ltrs ( 72,000 Ltrs) on January 5, 2023 in the same area.

KRA will continue to enhance vigilance and seal all revenue loopholes, a statement from the authority said.