KRA Launches Malaba Border Service Center to Boost Revenue Collection

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has officially launched a service centre at the Malaba One-Stop Border Post (OSBP).

The service centre is designed to expedite the clearance of goods, services, and people at the border.

Currently, the OSBP handles an average of 2,000 trucks daily, 1,400 for outbound cargo and 600 for inbound cargo. This number is expected to increase significantly with the implementation of a new customer service model that brings multiple partner government agencies services under one roof.

The new facility aims to enhance the efficiency of border operations, leading to improved revenue collection.

Since the establishment of the OSBP, revenue has grown to record an impressive 500% increase from Sh962 million in the financial year 2012/2013 to Sh5.28 billion in 2023/2024.

Designed to provide efficient, effective, and citizen-centric services, the One-Stop-Shop platform will integrate all Partner Government Agencies (PGAs) operating at the Malaba OSBP.

This collaborative model seeks to break down silos among government entities, fostering synergy and eliminating delays in the clearance process for traders.

The cooperation among agencies is expected to enhance trade facilitation and ensure seamless information exchange, including accurate operational data that is crucial for preventing cross-border crimes and trade malpractices including smuggling of goods and human trafficking.

In addition to facilitating trade and boosting revenue, the Malaba OSBP plays a vital role in strengthening border security and promoting economic cooperation and regional integration among East African Community Partner States.

The facility enables the clearance of approximately 80% of transit goods to Uganda, Rwanda, South Sudan, Burundi, and the Democratic Republic of Congo, ensuring swift processing of documents and travellers.

A recent survey by the East African Community Secretariat and TradeMark Africa revealed that the time required to clear goods at the OSBP has decreased by 76%, far exceeding the Trade Mark Africa target of 30%.

Currently, goods are cleared within a day of arrival, while the facility screens and clears an average of 1,000 travellers on a daily basis.

The average time for traveller clearance has been reduced significantly, from two (2) hours to just five (5) minutes.

Key exports to Uganda include iron and steel, fertilizers, plastics, animal products, vegetable fats and oils, pharmaceutical products, soaps, lubricants, waxes, candles, modeling pastes, and various beverages. Conversely, imports from Uganda encompass cereals, flour, wood products (such as plywood and pine timber), coffee, tea, spices, dairy products, and mineral fuels.

“KRA is committed to enhancing service delivery at borders while simultaneously promoting regional and international trade to boosting revenue mobilization,” the agency said in a statement.

By implementing targeted programs aimed at streamlining trade facilitation, KRA seeks to create a more efficient and effective environment for businesses.

These initiatives not only aim to improve the overall experience for traders but also contribute significantly to the country’s economic growth.

Through continuous innovation and collaboration with stakeholders, the Authority is dedicated to fostering an atmosphere that encourages trade while ensuring robust revenue collection.