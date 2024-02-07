KRA, ODPP Join Efforts to Fight Tax Crimes

The tax man and Office of the Director of Public Prosecution (ODPP) announced a significant collaboration aimed at tackling tax evasion and economic crimes.

This partnership marks a pivotal moment in our efforts to promote compliance with tax laws and ensure a fair playing field for all taxpayers in Kenya, the Kenya Revenue Authority and ODPP said.

Director of Public Prosecution Renson Ingonga and KRA Commissioner General Humphrey Wattanga underscored the importance of this collaboration.

Ingonga emphasized the crucial role ODPP plays in supporting KRA’s mandate of revenue collection and trade facilitation. “This partnership acknowledges the indispensable contribution ODPP makes to the justice system and our collective efforts in combating tax evasion,” he said.

As part of this collaboration, the agencies will conduct joint capacity-building workshops to equip their staff with the necessary skills to investigate and prosecute tax evasion cases effectively.

“By leveraging the expertise of both institutions, we aim to enhance our ability to handle the complex nature of tax crimes and uphold the integrity of our tax system,” the DPP said.

Ingonga echoed ODPP’s commitment to supporting KRA in enhancing compliance and deterring tax crimes.

He expressed readiness to collaborate on training initiatives through the Kenya School of Revenue Administration (KESRA) and the Prosecution Training Institute (PTI). Additionally, a specialized team will be formed and trained within ODPP to handle tax matters, further streamlining the process of handling and resolving tax cases.

“This strategic partnership reflects our shared dedication to fostering a professional and transparent environment for handling tax cases in Kenya. By working together, we aim to enhance efficiency in case management and hold tax offenders accountable for their actions.”

Wattanga said this collaboration between KRA and ODPP represents a significant step forward in ongoing efforts to combat tax crimes.

“We are confident that through joint initiatives and cooperation, we will strengthen our ability to enforce tax laws and safeguard the integrity of our tax system,” he said.

The tax crimes rob the country of billions of shillings annually.