Kris Jenner Debuts New Bob And Bangs At Thanksgiving Celebration

Kris Jenner surprised fans with a bold new hairstyle during her family’s Thanksgiving dinner, trading her signature pixie cut for a chic bob with blunt bangs.

Khloé Kardashian shared photos of the festive gathering on Instagram, featuring Jenner, her children True and Tatum Thompson, and other family members.

Kris stunned in head-to-toe leopard print from Kim Kardashian’s Dolce & Gabbana x Skims collection, wearing a silk robe, bodysuit, and cargo pants.

Khloé matched the theme in a leopard-print catsuit layered under a floor-length coat, while True sported an adorable dress in the same pattern. Tatum added his own flair with a stylish Gucci blazer.

Fans quickly noticed Kris’ dramatic hair transformation, with one commenting, “For a minute, I thought Kris was Kourtney!” Khloé responded warmly, calling her mother “such a queen” and promising to pass along compliments on her new look.

The celebration also included a cozy movie night featuring Moana 2 in the family’s home theater. Khloé shared a close-up of Kris, captioning it, “Is my mom’s hair not the cutest?!”

While Kim Kardashian’s Skims collection played a central role in the evening’s fashion, it’s unclear if she attended the dinner herself.

The Kar-Jenner clan seems to be embracing hair makeovers lately, with Kendall Jenner recently returning to brunette hair and opting for a similar bob style. Could 2025 signal a new wave of transformations for the famous family? Fans will be watching closely.