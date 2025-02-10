Kris Letang Siblings: Getting to Know Alan Letang

Kristopher Joseph Pierre Irwin “Kris” Letang is a French Canadian professional ice hockey defenceman for the Pittsburgh Penguins of the National Hockey League (NHL).

He played junior in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) for three seasons, and was drafted 62nd overall by the Penguins in the 2005 NHL Entry Draft.

In his second full NHL season, Letang won the Stanley Cup with Pittsburgh.

He has played 19 seasons for the Penguins, recording 173 goals and 589 assists in 1,135 games, and has won 3 Stanley Cups.

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Kris has a brother named Alan Letang, who is a former professional ice hockey player.

Alan Letang, born on September 4, 1975, is a Canadian-Croatian former professional ice hockey player and current head coach.

He was drafted by the Montreal Canadiens in the 8th round, 203rd overall, in the 1993 NHL Entry Draft.

Alan played 14 games in the National Hockey League for the Dallas Stars, Calgary Flames, and New York Islanders.

He played for various teams in different leagues, including the German Deutsche Eishockey Liga (DEL), the Swiss National League A (NLA), the International Hockey League (IHL), the American Hockey League (AHL), and the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL).

He retired from playing in 2014 after playing for KHL Medveščak Zagreb.

Career

Letang was drafted 62nd overall by the Penguins in 2005.

Before reaching the NHL, he honed his skills in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL), playing for the Val-d’Or Foreurs and the Acadie-Bathurst Titan.

He was recognized as a top prospect and developed his offensive and defensive abilities.

The Pittsburgh Penguins selected Letang with the 62nd overall pick in the 2005 NHL Entry Draft. He made his NHL debut in the 2006-07 season, showcasing his potential as a dynamic defenseman.

Letang has been a cornerstone of the Penguins’ defense for well over a decade.

He played a crucial role in the Penguins’ Stanley Cup victories in 2009, 2016, and 2017, solidifying his place in the team’s history.

As an offensive defenseman, Letang consistently contributes to the Penguins’ attack and has recorded multiple seasons with impressive point totals, earning him multiple NHL All-Star Game selections.

Despite facing injuries throughout his career, Letang has demonstrated remarkable resilience and has served as an alternate captain for the Penguins.

Letang has represented Canada on the international stage, most notably at the World Junior Championships, where he won gold medals in 2006 and 2007.

Letang has built a remarkable career marked by skill, success, and dedication to the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Accolades

Letang was awarded the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy in 2023, an award given to the player who “best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship, and dedication to hockey”.

He has been selected for the NHL All-Star Game in 2011, 2012, 2016, 2018, 2019, and 2020, and was named to the NHL Second Team All-Star in 2013 and 2016.

Internationally, he won World Junior Gold Medals in 2006 and 2007.

Additional accolades include Pittsburgh Penguins’ Defensive Player of the Year in 2015 and 2016, the Michel Brière Rookie of the Year Award in 2008, QMJHL All-Rookie Team and CHL All Rookie Team honors in 2005, QMJHL First All-Star Team selections in 2006 and 2007, the Emile Bouchard Trophy, Kevin Lowe Trophy, and Paul Dumont Trophy in 2007, and a spot on the World Junior Ice Hockey Championships All-Star Team in 2007.

He also participated in the NHL YoungStars Game in 2008 and 2009.

In 2022-23, Letang led the Penguins in ice time per game (24:51) and recorded 12 goals and 29 assists in 64 games.

In his second full NHL season, Letang won the 2009 Stanley Cup with Pittsburgh, and he scored the Cup-winning goal in game six of the 2016 Stanley Cup Finals against the San Jose Sharks.