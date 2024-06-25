Kristin Chenoweth Siblings: All About Mark Chenoweth

Kristin Chenoweth is an American actress and singer known for her work in musical theatre, film and television.

She won a Tony Award in 1999 for Best Featured Actress in a Musical for her performance as Sally Brown in You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown on Broadway.

Chenoweth was nominated for a second Tony Award in 2003 for originating the role of Glinda in the musical, Wicked.

She has had recurring television roles on shows like The West Wing, Pushing Daisies (for which she won a Primetime Emmy Award) and Glee.

Chenoweth has appeared in various films such as Bewitched, The Pink Panther and RV, often playing character roles.

In addition to her acting work, she has released several albums of songs and has performed with various symphonies around the world.

Siblings

Chenoweth has one sibling, an older brother named Mark Chenoweth.

However, not much is known about the actress’ brother including his career and personal life.

Career

Chenoweth has had an extensive and acclaimed career in musical theatre, film, television and music.

Her iconic performance broke box office records and captivated audiences worldwide.

Chenoweth has had recurring television roles on shows like The West Wing, Pushing Daisies (for which she won a Primetime Emmy Award in 2009) and Glee.

She has appeared in over 20 films such as Bewitched, RV, The Pink Panther and Deck the Halls.

While some of these films were not well-received critically, her performances were praised.

In addition to her acting work, she has released several albums of songs and has performed with various symphonies around the world.

Chenoweth has been recognized with numerous other awards and accolades, including Drama Desk Awards, Outer Critics Circle Awards, a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and the GLAAD Media Vanguard Award.

She has a distinctive speaking voice that has led to successful voice acting roles in animated projects like Rio, The Peanuts Movie and BoJack Horseman.

Chenoweth’s career journey began with singing in church and competing in beauty pageants in Oklahoma before pursuing performance degrees and breaking out on Broadway in the 1990s.

Personal life

Chenoweth is married to Josh Bryant, a musician from Arkansas who is part of the country rock band Backroad Anthem.

They met in 2016 when Bryant’s band performed at Chenoweth’s niece’s wedding, and reconnected in 2018 at her nephew’s wedding, at which point they began dating.

Bryant proposed to Chenoweth in October 2021, and they exchanged vows on September 2, 2023 in Dallas, Texas in front of 140 guests.

Chenoweth wore a Pamella Roland gown with a nude and pink overlay for the wedding.

Her marriage to Josh Bryant appears to be her first marriage, as she was previously engaged to actor Marc Kudisch from 1998-2001 but did not go through with the wedding.