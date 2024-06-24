Ali Wong Siblings: Meet the Siblings Behind the Comedy Queen

Ali Wong is a comedian, writer, and actress known for her irreverent and incisive work exploring themes of cultural identity, motherhood and sexuality from a feminist perspective.

Her parents are Chinese-American and Vietnamese. Wong graduated from San Francisco University High School and majored in Asian-American studies at UCLA.

Wong started her career in stand-up comedy, performing in San Francisco and later in New York City.

She made her television debut on The Tonight Show and appeared in several TV shows, including Fresh Off the Boat and American Housewife.

Siblings

Wong is the youngest of four children.

She has a brother, Kevin Wong and two sisters, Mimi Wong and Lily Wong.

Wong’s siblings are all involved in different fields, with her sister Mimi being a businesswoman and entrepreneur in the tech industry.

Career

Wong is a multifaceted American entertainer known for her stand-up comedy and acting career.

She started her career in stand-up comedy at the age of 23 after graduating from college.

Wong moved to New York City to pursue comedy and began performing up to nine times a night.

In 2011, she was named one of the 10 Comedians to Watch by Variety. She appeared on various TV shows, including The Tonight Show, John Oliver’s New York Stand Up Show and Dave Attell’s Comedy Underground Show.

Wong released her Netflix stand-up specials Baby Cobra, Hard Knock Wife and Don Wong.

Her stand-up specials were praised for her sharp wit and unflinching candour on personal experiences, relationships, motherhood and societal expectations.

Wong also starred in the NBC sitcom Are You There, Chelsea?, the ABC sitcom American Housewife and the Netflix series, Fresh Off the Boat.

Additionally, she appeared in the romantic comedy, Always Be My Maybe, and the Netflix drama-comedy series, Beef.

Wong worked as a writer on Fresh Off the Boat and co-wrote and co-produced Always Be My Maybe.

She published her book Dear Girls: Intimate Stories, Hidden Secrets and Advice for Living Your Best Life in 2019, which won the 2019 Goodreads Choice Award for Humor.

Wong is married to Justin Hakuta, a Korean-American engineer, and has two daughters who often accompany her on tours.

She is known for her unapologetic and humorous takes on motherhood and her experiences as a woman of color.

Awards and accolades

Wong has received numerous awards and accolades throughout her career.

She won a Golden Globe Award for her performance in the Netflix miniseries Beef. Additionally, she won two Primetime Emmy Awards for Beef and Tuca & Bertie.

Wong was also nominated for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special for Ali Wong: Don Wong and Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for Beef.

She voiced the role of Roberta Songthrush in 30 episodes of the animated sitcom Tuca & Bertie and appeared in the animated series Big Mouth and Human Resources.

Wong worked as a writer on the show Fresh Off the Boat and co-wrote and co-produced the film Always Be My Maybe.