Rachel Bilson Siblings: Meet Hattie Elizabeth and Rosemary Eloise Bilson

Rachel Bilson is an American actress born on August 25, 1981, in Los Angeles.

She made her television debut in 2003 with the role of Summer Roberts on the prime-time drama series The O.C.

Bilson then appeared in films like The Last Kiss and Jumper. From 2011 to 2015, she starred as Dr. Zoe Hart on Hart of Dixie.

She has also appeared in Nashville and Take Two. She has been recognized for her fashion sense and has launched two podcasts, Welcome to the OC, Bitches! and Broad Ideas with Rachel Bilson.

Siblings

Rachel has two younger half-sisters, Hattie Elizabeth Bilson and Rosemary Eloise Bilson.

However, not much is known about the two compared to their famous sister.

Career

Bilson began her career in television, landing her first role in the 2003 series, The O.C.

She played the character Summer Roberts, a popular and fashionable high school student, and became a household name among teenagers and young adults.

Bilson transitioned to film in the mid-2000s, appearing in movies such as The Last Kiss, where she played the role of Kim, the girlfriend of a college student and Jumper, where she played the role of Sophie, a mysterious woman who helps the main character.

After her film appearances, she returned to television, starring in the medical drama series Hart of Dixie, where she played the lead role of Dr. Zoe Hart, a young doctor who moves to a small town in Alabama.

Bilson also appeared in the musical drama series Nashville, where she played the role of Jade St. John, a country music singer, and the crime comedy series Take Two, where she played the lead role of Samantha “Sam” Swift, a former police officer turned private investigator.

In addition to her acting career, she has ventured into podcasting.

Bilson co-hosts two podcasts, Welcome to the OC, Bitches!, where she discusses her life, career and personal experiences with her co-host, Haylie Duffnand Broad Ideas with Rachel Bilson, where she explores various topics, including pop culture, fashion and lifestyle.

She has been recognized for her fashion sense and has collaborated with several brands on endorsement deals.

Bilson has also been involved in various charity initiatives and has been a vocal advocate for social causes.

She has a daughter, Briar Rose Christensen, born in 2014, and has been married to actor Hayden Christensen since 2009.

The couple has been open about their personal struggles and has used their platforms to raise awareness for mental health and other social issues.

Awards and accolades

Bilson has received numerous awards and accolades throughout her career.

She won the Teen Choice Award for Choice TV Actress: Drama/Action Adventure for her role as Summer Roberts on The O.C. in 2006.

Bilson was also nominated for Choice Movie: Breakout Female for her role in The Last Kiss in 2007 and Choice Movie Actress: Action Adventure for her role in Jumper in 2008.

She has been recognized for her fashion sense, earning a nomination for Choice Red Carpet Fashion Icon Female at the Teen Choice Awards in 2009.

Bilson’s performances in The O.C. and Hart of Dixie have garnered her several nominations and wins at the Teen Choice Awards.

She was nominated for Choice TV Actress: Drama for her role in Nashville in 2014 and won the Teen Choice Award for Choice TV Actress: Drama for her role in Take Two in 2018.

In addition to her television work, Bilson has been recognized for her work in film.

She was nominated for a Teen Choice Award for Choice Movie Actress: Action Adventure for her role in Jumper in 2008.

Bilson’s performances in The Last Kiss and Jumper have earned her nominations at the Teen Choice Awards.

She has also been recognized for her work in Nashville and Take Two at the National Film and Television Awards, USA.