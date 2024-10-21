DCI Summons Impeached DP Rigathi Gachagua Over Poisoning Allegations

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has summoned impeached Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua to record a statement regarding his recent claims of assassination attempts.

Gachagua has been asked to present himself at the DCI headquarters, Mazingira Complex on Kiambu Road, on October 22, 2024.

This follows his allegations that two failed assassination attempts were made on his life before the move to impeach him.

Speaking after his discharge from Karen Hospital, he claimed that the impeachment plan was launched after the assassination attempts were unsuccessful.

Gachagua revealed that the first attempt occurred in Kisumu at the end of August, and the second occurred in Nyeri just days later.

He stated that his team detected poison in both instances, allowing him to escape unharmed. He further alleged that the National Intelligence Service (NIS) was involved in the second attempt, which he reported to authorities.

“On August 30, in Kisumu, undercover security agents entered my room and bugged it. One of them tried to poison my food, but we detected it and escaped,” Gachagua claimed. “On September 3, another team from the NIS tried to poison food intended for me and the Kikuyu Council of Elders in Nyeri.”

Gachagua suggested that the impeachment motion against him was initiated after these attempts failed.

In response, the DCI acknowledged the seriousness of the claims and stressed the importance of thoroughly investigating the matter.

“These are serious allegations coming from someone of your stature and cannot be taken lightly,” the DCI said in its official communication. “In light of this, we kindly request your presence on October 22 at the DCI Headquarters to formally record your statement for further investigation.”