Former Iron Maiden Singer Paul Di’Anno Dies Aged 66

Paul Di’Anno, the original singer for the legendary heavy metal band Iron Maiden, has passed away at the age of 66.

Born as Paul Andrews, Di’Anno was a key figure in Iron Maiden’s early success, appearing on their first two albums, Iron Maiden and Killers. His contribution helped cement the band’s place in the New Wave of British Heavy Metal.

Di’Anno left the band in 1981 and was replaced by Bruce Dickinson.

Reflecting on his departure, Di’Anno admitted that his lifestyle at the time, involving heavy partying, wasn’t fair to the band or the fans.

The current members of Iron Maiden expressed their sadness over his passing. Bass player Steve Harris said in a statement on social media, “It’s just so sad he’s gone. He was still performing until recently, and that kept him going. He will be missed by all of us. Rest in peace, mate.”

The band also praised Di’Anno’s role in their early years, saying, “Paul’s contribution to Iron Maiden was immense.

He helped set us on the path we’ve been on for nearly five decades. His presence as a frontman and vocalist will be fondly remembered by fans worldwide.”

The news of Di’Anno’s death was confirmed by his record label, Conquest Music, on behalf of his family.

He passed away at his home in Salisbury, with no cause of death announced. The label honored him by asking fans to “raise a glass in his memory.”

Born in Chingford, East London, in 1958, Di’Anno started his musical career as a teenager while working as a butcher and chef.

He joined Iron Maiden in 1977 after meeting bass player Steve Harris, who was looking for a singer for his rising metal band.

Their demo tape, known as the Soundhouse Tapes, gained a strong following and led to their first record deal.

Iron Maiden’s debut album, Iron Maiden, became a huge influence in the metal scene, followed by the release of Killers in 1981.

Despite his departure, Di’Anno remained supportive of the band’s success.

After Iron Maiden, Di’Anno continued his music career with other bands and as a solo artist.

He influenced numerous metal bands like Metallica and Pantera with his raw and aggressive vocals.

In recent years, Di’Anno faced health issues but continued performing in a wheelchair. A documentary about his life is set for release later this year.