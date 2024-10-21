Chris Taylor Siblings: All About Noel

Chris Taylor known as “CT3,” is a professional baseball utility player for the Los Angeles Dodgers in MLB, born on August 29, 1990, in Virginia Beach, VA.

He was drafted by the Seattle Mariners in the fifth round of the 2012 MLB Draft and debuted in 2014.

Taylor has achieved notable success, including winning the NLCS MVP in 2017 and a World Series title in 2020.

He was an All-Star in 2021 and signed a four-year contract extension with the Dodgers worth $60 million in December 2021.

Siblings

Chris has one sister named Noel.

He was born on August 29, 1990, in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

His father, Chris Sr., was a college wrestler at Virginia Tech.

Chris has built a successful baseball career, playing for the Seattle Mariners and currently for the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Career

Taylor attended Landstown High School, where he excelled in baseball before moving on to play at the University of Virginia.

During his collegiate career, Taylor helped lead the Cavaliers to the College World Series in 2011, showcasing his talent and potential.

Taylor was selected by the Seattle Mariners in the fifth round of the 2012 MLB Draft.

He made his MLB debut on September 5, 2014, primarily playing as a shortstop.

His time with the Mariners laid the foundation for his professional career, but it was his trade to the Los Angeles Dodgers on June 19, 2016, that marked a significant turning point.

In 2017, Taylor had a breakout season with the Dodgers. He played multiple positions, including shortstop and outfield, and hit .288 with 21 home runs.

His stellar performance during the postseason earned him the NLCS MVP award as he played a crucial role in helping the Dodgers reach the World Series.

Taylor’s contributions continued in subsequent seasons, culminating in a World Series championship in 2020.

He was instrumental throughout the regular season and playoffs, solidifying his reputation as a clutch performer.

In 2021, he was selected as an All-Star for his outstanding play and versatility on the field.

In December 2021, Taylor signed a four-year contract extension worth $60 million with the Dodgers, further establishing himself as a key player for the team.

His career statistics include a batting average of .250, approximately 108 home runs, and around 431 RBIs.

Taylor has also stolen over 50 bases and maintains an on-base percentage of around .340.

Accolades

Taylor has received several accolades throughout his baseball career, highlighting his contributions and performances.

Notably, he was awarded the NLCS MVP in 2017 for his outstanding play during the National League Championship Series, helping the Los Angeles Dodgers reach the World Series.

He also earned the World Series Championship title in 2020 with the Dodgers.

In addition to these significant achievements, Taylor was selected as an NL All-Star in 2021, reflecting his status among the league’s elite players.

He received the MLB Player of the Week award on July 25, 2021, and was honored with the MLBPAA Dodgers Heart and Hustle Award in the same year for exemplifying commitment and passion for the game.

Earlier in his career, Taylor was recognized as a CAL Mid-Season All-Star in 2013 while playing for the High Desert Mavericks and was named a MiLB.com Organization All-Star that same year.

He also achieved multiple honors in 2014 while with the Tacoma Rainiers, including being a PCL Mid-Season All-Star, a Triple-A All-Star Game Top Star, and a Baseball America Triple-A All-Star.

Personal life

Taylor is married to Mary Keller, with the couple tying the knot in December 2022 in Waialua, Hawaii.

They recently announced that they are expecting their first child, a boy, adding to the growing number of Dodgers players entering fatherhood.

Taylor’s family life reflects his commitment to both his personal and professional responsibilities, as he balances being a dedicated husband and soon-to-be father while excelling in his baseball career.