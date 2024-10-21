Kris Bryant Siblings: Get to Know Taylor Bryant

Kris Bryant is an American professional baseball player.

He plays as a third baseman and outfielder for the Colorado Rockies in Major League Baseball (MLB).

Drafted second overall by the Chicago Cubs in 2013, he quickly became a star, winning the NL Rookie of the Year in 2015 and the MVP in 2016.

Bryant has also played for the San Francisco Giants and has a career total of 184 home runs and one World Series title with the Cubs.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Kris has one sibling, a younger brother named Taylor Bryant.

Taylor has also been involved in sports, playing baseball at the collegiate level.

The Bryant family has a strong athletic background, with both brothers sharing a passion for the game.

Career

Bryant’s journey in baseball began with a solid foundation in his early life.

Born on January 4, 1992, in Las Vegas, Nevada, he attended Bonanza High School, where he showcased his exceptional talent in baseball.

His skills earned him recognition, leading to a successful college career at the University of San Diego.

During the 2013 season, Bryant batted .329 with 14 home runs and 57 RBIs, culminating in numerous accolades, including the prestigious Golden Spikes Award, which honors the best amateur baseball player in the United States.

Bryant made his Major League Baseball (MLB) debut with the Chicago Cubs on April 17, 2015.

He quickly made a name for himself by winning the National League Rookie of the Year award that season, hitting .275 with 26 home runs and 99 RBIs.

His breakout year came in 2016 when he batted .292 with 39 home runs and 102 RBIs.

This remarkable performance earned him the National League Most Valuable Player (MVP) award and played a crucial role in leading the Cubs to their first World Series title in 108 years.

Throughout his time with the Cubs, Bryant was selected to multiple All-Star games (2016, 2017, 2018), further solidifying his status as one of the league’s premier players.

Also Read: Sunisa Lee Siblings: Meet Shyenne, Jonah and Evionn

In July 2021, Bryant was traded to the San Francisco Giants.

His contributions during the latter part of the season showcased his versatility as he played multiple positions effectively.

After becoming a free agent, he signed a seven-year contract with the Colorado Rockies in March 2022.

His experience and leadership are expected to elevate the Rockies’ performance as they build their roster.

Bryant is known for his versatility on the field; primarily a third baseman, he has also excelled in outfield positions.

As a power hitter, Bryant has consistently been a significant offensive threat, accumulating over 184 career home runs as of October 2023.

He combines his power with good plate discipline, often posting strong on-base percentages (OBP), which enhances his overall value as a player.

Defensively, Bryant is recognized for his solid skills at third base and has received multiple Gold Glove nominations for his fielding prowess.

Accolades

Bryant has received numerous accolades throughout his baseball career, showcasing his talent and impact on the game.

He won the National League Most Valuable Player (MVP) award in 2016, becoming the first player to achieve the Golden Spikes Award, Minor League Player of the Year, Rookie of the Year, and MVP honors in consecutive seasons.

Additionally, he is a four-time MLB All-Star (2015, 2016, 2019, 2021) and played a pivotal role in leading the Chicago Cubs to a World Series championship in 2016.

Other significant awards include the NL Rookie of the Year in 2015, the Hank Aaron Award in 2016, and multiple selections for various rookie and player of the year honors at both collegiate and minor league levels.

His accomplishments highlight his versatility as both a hitter and fielder, solidifying his status as one of baseball’s premier players.