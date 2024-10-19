Sunisa Lee Siblings: Meet Shyenne, Jonah and Evionn

Sunisa Lee, born on March 9, 2003, in St. Paul, Minnesota, is a prominent American artistic gymnast.

She gained fame as the all-around gold medalist at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and won bronze in uneven bars.

Lee is the first Hmong-American Olympian and has amassed nine Olympic and World Championship medals, making her one of the most decorated American female gymnasts.

Currently competing for Auburn University, she also secured medals at the 2024 Paris Olympics, including a team gold and individual bronzes in all-around and uneven bars.

Siblings

Sunisa has five siblings.

Her older sister, Shyenne Lee, was born just 12 days before Suni and is a college softball player as well as a close confidante.

Sunisa’s older brother, Jonah Lee, is known for his skills in college football.

Sunisa also has a younger sister named Evionn, who competes in gymnastics, and two younger brothers, Lucky and Noah Lee.

The Lee family is tight-knit and provides significant support throughout Suni’s gymnastics career.

Career

Kee began gymnastics at the age of six, quickly showing promise in the sport.

Her early training took place at Midwest Gymnastics Centre, where she honed her skills and developed a passion for gymnastics.

By the time she was 11, Lee had advanced to elite-level gymnastics, allowing her to compete on a national and international stage.

Her rise in gymnastics gained momentum as she participated in various junior competitions.

In 2018, Lee made headlines by winning the all-around title at the U.S. Championships, which solidified her status as a rising star in American gymnastics.

The following year, she competed at the 2019 World Championships in Stuttgart, Germany, where she played a crucial role in helping the U.S. team secure a gold medal.

The pinnacle of Lee’s career came during the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, held in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Competing against some of the world’s best gymnasts, Lee delivered an outstanding performance that culminated in her winning the all-around gold medal.

This victory was historic not only for her but also for the Hmong community, as she became the first Hmong-American Olympian to achieve such an honor.

In addition to her gold medal in the all-around, Lee earned a bronze medal on uneven bars and contributed to the U.S. team’s silver medal finish in the team event.

Also Read: Jason Heyward Siblings: All About Jacob Heyward

After her Olympic success, Lee decided to compete collegiately and joined Auburn University’s gymnastics team.

During her time at Auburn, she continued to excel, earning several accolades including being named NCAA champion on balance beam and SEC champion on uneven bars.

Her performances not only showcased her individual talent but also helped elevate her team’s profile within collegiate gymnastics.

In 2024, Lee returned to international competition at the Paris Olympics.

Her experience and skill shone through as she once again made significant contributions to her team.

She helped lead Team USA to a gold medal victory and also secured individual bronzes in both the all-around and uneven bars events.

Awards and accolades

Lee has received numerous awards and accolades throughout her gymnastics career.

She is a celebrated athlete, having won three medals at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics: gold in the all-around, bronze on the uneven bars, and silver in the team event.

Her Olympic success made her the first Hmong-American Olympian and the first Asian American woman to win the Olympic all-around title.

In 2021, Lee was named Female Athlete of the Year by Sports Illustrated and recognized as Sportswoman of the Year by the Women’s Sports Foundation.

She also made it to Time magazine’s list of the 100 most influential people in the world.

Additionally, she received an Asia Game Changer Award for her groundbreaking achievements.

At the 2019 World Championships, Lee earned a gold medal with the U.S. team, a silver in the all-around, and a bronze on the uneven bars.

In her collegiate career at Auburn University, she won an NCAA championship on balance beam in 2022 and was named SEC Champion on uneven bars.

Lee has been recognized as a WCGA All-American multiple times and was also honored as SEC Freshman of the Year.

With nine total medals from Olympic and World Championship competitions, she ranks among the most decorated American female gymnasts in history.