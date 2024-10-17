Jason Heyward Siblings: All About Jacob Heyward

Jason Heyward is a professional baseball outfielder currently playing for the Houston Astros in Major League Baseball (MLB).

He was drafted by the Atlanta Braves in 2007 and made his MLB debut in 2010.

Over his career, Heyward has played for the Braves, St. Louis Cardinals, Chicago Cubs, and Los Angeles Dodgers, winning a World Series with the Cubs in 2016.

Known for his defensive skills, he has earned multiple Gold Glove Awards and is nicknamed “J-Hey”.

Siblings

Jason has one younger brother named Jacob Heyward, born in 1995.

Like Jason, Jacob showed a passion for baseball from an early age and played at the University of Miami.

His skills as an athlete led him to be drafted by the San Francisco Giants in the 18th round of the 2016 MLB Draft.

Jacob spent time developing his game in the minor leagues and is known for his athleticism and dedication to improving his craft.

After playing professionally, Jacob transitioned into coaching within the Giants organization.

Career

Heyward was drafted by the Atlanta Braves in the first round of the 2007 MLB Draft after an impressive high school career at Henry County High School in Georgia.

He quickly became one of the top prospects in baseball, known for his combination of power, speed, and defensive skills.

Heyward made his MLB debut on April 5, 2010, at the age of 20. In his rookie season, he made an immediate impact, hitting .277 with 18 home runs and 72 RBIs.

His performance earned him a spot on the National League All-Star team, and he finished second in the NL Rookie of the Year voting.

His debut was marked by a memorable home run on his first swing at Turner Field, which set the tone for what would become a promising career.

During his time with the Braves from 2010 to 2014, Heyward established himself as one of the premier young talents in baseball.

In 2012, he had a breakout season, hitting .269 with 27 home runs and 82 RBIs while also stealing 21 bases.

He showcased his defensive prowess in right field, earning his first Gold Glove Award that year.

However, injuries plagued Heyward during parts of his tenure with Atlanta.

He suffered a shoulder injury in 2013 that limited his playing time but still managed to contribute significantly when healthy.

By 2014, he had solidified his reputation as a well-rounded player capable of impacting games both offensively and defensively.

In December 2014, Heyward was traded to the St. Louis Cardinals.

During his one season with the team in 2015, he continued to demonstrate his skills, hitting .293 with 13 home runs and 60 RBIs.

He once again earned a Gold Glove Award for his exceptional defense in right field. His contributions helped lead the Cardinals to the postseason that year.

In November 2015, Heyward signed an eight-year contract worth $184 million with the Chicago Cubs, making him one of the highest-paid players in baseball at that time.

His first season with the Cubs was historic; he played a pivotal role in ending the franchise’s 108-year World Series championship drought in 2016.

During the World Series against the Cleveland Indians, Heyward delivered an inspiring speech to his teammates during a rain delay in Game 7, which is credited with rallying the team to victory.

Despite struggling offensively during that postseason, he made significant contributions defensively and was instrumental in key moments.

Over his years with the Cubs from 2016 to 2021, Heyward continued to be recognized for his defensive excellence and leadership qualities.

He won another Gold Glove Award in 2017 and remained a respected presence in the clubhouse.

After opting out of the final year of his contract with the Cubs due to personal reasons related to family health issues and COVID-19 concerns, Heyward signed a minor league contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers for the 2022 season.

He had a successful year with the Dodgers and contributed to their playoff run.

In January 2023, Heyward signed another minor league contract with the Chicago Cubs for a chance to return to familiar territory.

His experience and leadership were seen as valuable assets for a young team looking to compete.

Awards and accolades

Heyward has received numerous awards and accolades throughout his baseball career, reflecting his talent and contributions both on and off the field.

He was named the Baseball America Major League Rookie of the Year in 2010 and earned a spot on the Major League Baseball All-Star team that same year.

Heyward has won the Rawlings Gold Glove Award for right field five times (2012, 2014-2017) and has received the Fielding Bible Award three times (2012, 2014, 2015).

In addition to his defensive accolades, Heyward was recognized as the National League Player of the Week in June 2012 and was named Sporting News National League Rookie of the Year in 2010.

He also received multiple honors during his minor league career, including being named USA Today Minor League Player of the Year in 2009.

Off the field, Heyward has been nominated for the Roberto Clemente Award, highlighting his community service efforts.

He has made significant contributions to various charitable organizations, particularly focusing on low-income communities in Chicago during the COVID-19 pandemic.