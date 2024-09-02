KUPPET Officially Calls Off Nationwide Teachers’ Strike

The Kenya Union of Post-Primary Education Teachers (KUPPET) has officially called off its nationwide teachers’ strike. This important announcement follows a tentative agreement reached with the Teachers Service Commission (TSC).

KUPPET Secretary General Akelo Misori informed the press that the strike has been suspended, directing all union members to return to their classrooms immediately. He emphasized that this decision is in compliance with a court order and highlighted that negotiations with the TSC will continue.

“In compliance with the court order, which is set for review on September 5, Thursday, we have decided to suspend our strike. We ask all our teachers to return to class as we work towards a speedy resolution of the outstanding issues,” Misori stated.

This resolution follows the government’s recent commitment to education, announcing Sh18.7 billion in funding for hiring intern teachers. Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba reiterated the government’s commitment to enhancing education standards and ensuring fair compensation for teachers.

“I am pleased to announce the release of Sh18.7 billion for hiring intern teachers and Sh13.5 billion to implement the CBA on salary increments. We are committed to uplifting education standards and ensuring our teachers are well-compensated,” Ogamba said.

Despite the Employment and Labour Relations Court’s directive to halt the strike, KUPPET initially continued the action. The court had ordered the suspension pending further instructions on September 5, 2024. KUPPET’s leadership had planned to challenge the order legally, criticizing the TSC for its confrontational stance.

On Thursday, the TSC had rejected KUPPET’s request to negotiate a return-to-work formula, insisting that the strike must end before further discussions. Cavin Anyour, TSC’s Director of Legal, Labour, and Industrial Relations, asserted that the commission had already addressed the union’s grievances.