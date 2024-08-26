KUPPET Teachers Stage Demonstrations as Schools Scheduled to Open Remain Closed

Teachers affiliated with the Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers (KUPPET) have staged demonstrations as schools scheduled to open today remain closed. This comes shortly after the Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT) officials called off their planned strike.

Despite KNUT’s decision to halt their industrial action, KUPPET teachers have proceeded with their demonstrations, citing unresolved issues and grievances. The ongoing strike has led to school closures and disruptions, with teachers at various institutions instructing students not to attend until further notice.

The situation highlights the ongoing unrest within the education sector, with KUPPET continuing its protests while KNUT has reached partial agreements with the government, including the promotion of over 51,000 teachers and progress on the Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA).

In Western, Bungoma High School remained closed as teachers affiliated with the Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers (KUPPET) begin their strike. A teacher at the school confirmed that no staff members have reported for duty, and students have been instructed not to attend school until further notice. KUPPET members plan to visit other schools in the area to ensure they remain closed as well.

KUPPET Bungoma branch stormed the town like thunder. They are not playing games.

KUPPET demos in Meru Town.

KUPPET teachers stage demonstrations as schools scheduled to open today just after KNUT officials called of the planned strike.

In Mombasa, police blocked teachers from protesting in the Central Business District to prevent disturbances. In Kisii County, teachers have occupied the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) offices, demanding the resignation of TSC CEO Nancy Macharia. These protests underscore the deep frustration among educators, despite KNUT reaching partial agreements with the government, including the promotion of over 51,000 teachers and progress on the amended Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA).

The situation remains tense, with increasing pressure on the government to address the teachers’ demands and prevent further disruptions in schools across the country.