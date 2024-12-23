KURA Attributes Kilimani And Kileleshwa Road Deterioration To Construction Overload

The Kenya Urban Roads Authority (KURA) has identified overloading by construction vehicles as a major factor contributing to the rapid deterioration of roads in Kilimani and Kileleshwa.

KURA Director General Silas Kinoti, in a response to the Commission on Administrative Justice dated December 11, acknowledged that several Nairobi roads are in poor condition.

“The accelerated deterioration is linked to aging infrastructure, a maintenance backlog, poor solid waste management, and uncontrolled overloading by construction vehicles, particularly in parts of the city,” Kinoti stated.

He noted that recent rains worsened the situation, leaving significant potholes on roads whose surfaces are old and overdue for rehabilitation. Kinoti also cited budgetary constraints as a challenge to timely road repairs.

KURA plans to start repair works in January 2025, as the work plan for the 2024/2025 financial year is currently under procurement.

Major roads, including Jogoo Road, Ngong Road, the Northern and Eastern Bypass, Lang’ata Road, and Outer Ring Road, are under Performance-Based Contracts (PBC).

“The Authority has instructed PBC contractors with ongoing contracts to carry out emergency repairs to address the current poor state of roads,” he explained.

Kinoti revealed that KURA, in collaboration with the Nairobi County Government, has launched a City Renewal and Regeneration Program aimed at addressing the maintenance backlog. The national government will also provide financial support for the project.