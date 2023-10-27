Kutuny Appointed Chair of Copyright Board

Former Cherangany MP Joshua Kutuny has landed a state job.

In gazette notice dated October 27, President William Ruto appointed Kutuny to serve as the Chairperson of the Kenya Copyright Board.

The appointment takes effect today, for a period of three years.

Fred Ojiambo has been appointed the Chancellor of Kirinyaga University. He will serve for five(5) years, with effect from November 1 2023.

Paul Musili Wambua will from November 1 serve as the Chancellor of the University of Embu. He will serve for five (5) years.

Retired chief of defence forces Julius Karangi has been named the Chancellor of the Dedan Kimathi University of Technology.

He will serve for five (5) years, with effect from November 1, 2023.

Ruto has also named Sally Jepngétich Kosgei to be the Chancellor of the Taita Taveta University. She will also serve for five(5) years, with effect from November 1, 2023.

Cabinet Secretaries also made various appointments to parastatal boards.

CS Mithika Linturi has named Daniel Leshan Seitai as a member of the Board of the Agricultural Development Corporation.

He is to serve in the role for three (3) years, with effect from October 27, 2023.

The CS also appointed Samuel Maina to be a member of the Board of Directors of the Kenya Plant Health Inspectorate Service, for a period of three (3) years, with effect from October 27, 2023.

Linturi further named Caroline Chematui Temoi to be a member of the Board of Directors of Nzoia Sugar Company. Temoi will serve for three (3) years, with effect from October 27, 2023.

The CS revoked the appointment of Eunice Wanjiru Karanja.

Health CS Susan Nakhumicha has named Ashford Mwiti Kirimi Kathaara, to be a member of the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council.

The appointment will last for three (3) years, with effect from October 27, 2023.

Education CS Ezekiel Machogu has named Eusilah Jepkosgei Ngeny, as a member of the Council of the Moi University, for a period of three(3) years, with effect from November 3, 2023.

Lands CS Alice Wahome has named Benard Ngore to be a member of the National Construction Appeals Board, for a period of three (3) years, with effect from October 27, 2023.

Trade CS Rebecca Miano has named Stephen Mutoro to be a member of the Kenya Industrial Research and Development Institute.

He will serve for three (3) years, with effect from October 27, 2023.

Tourism CS Alfred Mutua has named Francis Nkoitoi to be a member of the Board of Directors of the Wildlife Research and Training Institute.

He will serve for three (3) years, with effect from October 27, 2023.

