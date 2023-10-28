Kutuny Thanks President Ruto For State Appointment

Former Cherangany MP Joshua Kutuny has thanked President William Ruto for appointing to the Kenya Copyright Board.

He will serve for a period of three years, effective October 27.

In a statement, Kutuny said he was looking forward to working with the government in order to deliver its agenda.

“Thanks Your Excellency President William Ruto for appointing me the Chairperson Kenya Copyright Board for a period of three years. I will diligently serve with seal and vigor so that together we deliver your government’s agenda as planned. Thank you once more,” he wrote on X.

Kutuny lost his seat in 2022 to Patrick Simiyu of the Democratic Action Party of Kenya DAP-K.

Then, the former legislator also served as the Jubilee deputy secretary general.

He was removed from the position after he and others from the former ruling party joined the Kenya Kwanza Alliance.

