Kware Police Officers Reassigned Following Discovery of Human Remains at Dumpsite

Acting Police Inspector General Douglas Kanja has announced the reassignment of all officers stationed at Kware Police Station in Nairobi.

This decision comes in response to the discovery of human bodies at a nearby dumpsite.

Kanja on Sunday stated that the reassignment was intended to ensure a fair and impartial investigation.

“To ensure fair and unbiased investigations, I have moved the officers from Kware Police Station,” he said.

“In this difficult time, we stand with the community and we remain committed to uncovering the truth and bringing those responsible to justice.”

He further mentioned that the investigations, conducted in collaboration with several security agencies, will be concluded within 21 days.

“Our officers in collaboration with the ODPP are working tirelessly to conclude the investigations within 21 days,” said the acting IG.

“The police service and I would like to assure the public that we are committed to conducting transparent, thorough, and swift investigations.”

By Saturday noon, the total number of recovered bodies had risen to 14.

On Friday, President William Ruto instructed homicide detectives at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to expedite investigations and bring the perpetrators to justice.

“In Nairobi, about 9 bodies have been found and all of them are female. The government is still investigating the matter,” Ruto said.

“I have directed the police and all those involved including the DCI and homicide to investigate what happened.”