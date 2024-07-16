Suspected Serial Killer Khalusa Detained for 30-days Pending Probe 

Key suspect in the killings and dumping of bodies at Kware dumpsite in Embakasi Nairobi has been detained for a period of 30 days pending further investigations into the case.

Makadara Principle Magistrate Irene Gichobi allowed the application by the DCI and said the suspect one Collins Khalusa be detained at any police station.

Earlier, Kiambu Court had transferred the case to Nairobi after.

Kiambu Magistrate’s Court declined to hear the case ordering it be moved to Makadara Law Courts in Nairobi due to jurisdiction issues.

Khalusa had been arrested over the killings and dumping of bodies at Kware dump site.

Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Director Mohamed Amin confirmed on Monday that the suspect, 33-year-old Khalusa, revealed he killed 42 women between 2022 and July 11, 2024, when he murdered his last victim.

Amin said that Khalisia said his first victim was his wife whom he strangled to death, and dismembered before dumping her remains in the dumpsite.

This was after they disagreed on how she ran down businesses he had opened for her.

“Upon interrogation, the suspect confessed to having lured, killed and disposed of 42 female bodies at the dumpsite all murdered between 2022 and as recent of July 11, 2024,” said Amin.

“The suspect alleged that his first victim was his wife Imelda Judith Khalenya whom he strangled to death before dismembering her body and disposing it at the same site. From the interrogation, all his victims have been murdered in the same style.”

Amin added that Khalusa was arrested Monday morning in Kayole after officers from the DCI and the National Police Service (NPS) conducted a joint operation.

“He was arrested outside a club where he had gone to watch the Euro 2024 football finals,” said Amin.

“His arrest followed thorough forensic analysis of a mobile phone belonging to one of the victims identified as Josephine Owino where some mobile money transactions were made when she went missing.”

Shortly after his arrest, he led officers to his single-room house in Kware ares, about 500 metres from the dumpsite, where several crucial items were recovered upon search.