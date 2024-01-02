More pain as KWS, Kenya Railways Implement New Hiked Charges 

Kenyans will pay more to visit various parks in the country starting January 2024.

This is after the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) made a significant hike in park entry fees, with the highest increase affecting Nairobi National Park, a favourite among city dwellers and foreign tourists alike.

At the same time, Kenya Railways announced a 50 percent fare increase for passengers travelling from Nairobi to Mombasa via the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR), effective from January 1, 2024.

This means individuals using the SGR to access Tsavo East and Tsavo West National Parks will experience a two-fold increase in expenses, coinciding with the fare hike implemented by the SGR.

Kenya Railways management said passengers travelling from Nairobi to Mombasa will pay Sh1,500 – $9.95 (economy class) and Sh4,500 – $29.86 (first class), up from the current Sh1,000 – $6.64 (economy class) and Sh3,000 – $19.91 (first class).

Those opting for Inter County will pay first class; Nairobi to Mariakani (Sh4,310 – $28.60), Athi River to Mombasa (Sh4,340 – $28.80), Emali to Mombasa (Sh3,350 – $22,23), and Voi to Mombasa (Sh1,320 – $8.76). Economy class; Nairobi to Mariakani (Sh1,500 – $9.95), Athi River to Mombasa (Sh1,430 – $9.49), Emali to Mombasa (Sh1,100 – $7.30), and Voi to Mombasa (Sh440 – $2.92).

Kenya Railways explained that the increase is informed by changes in the energy and petroleum sector where prices of fuel have significantly increased, thus affecting the cost of our operations.

The adjustment is expected to impact the budgets of both locals and tourists seeking to explore these parks, creating a notable financial challenge for those intending to visit these natural attractions.

Tourism industry stakeholders have warned that Kenya faces a potential loss of business following the decision by the KWS to triple entry fees for parks.

According to KWS, the fees are a result of a comprehensive analysis of the feedback gathered during forums conducted between January 30 and February 23, 2023.

The charges are for camping, conference facilities, and vehicles entering the parks. KWS oversees 25 terrestrial national parks, 29 terrestrial national reserves, four marine national parks, six marine national reserves, six national wildlife sanctuaries, and three captive wildlife management facilities.

From July to March, East African Community (EAC) and resident adults will pay Sh2,000, previously Sh430.

International visitors during this period which is a high season will encounter charges of $50 (Sh7,167) for visitors from Africa and $100 (Sh14,335) for those from other international destinations.

Even during the low season from April to June, the fees for EAC and resident adults will remain at Sh2,000 for Nairobi National Park.

International visitors will however experience a noticeable increase, paying $20 (Sh2,867) for visitors from Africa and $100 (Sh14,335) for those from other international destinations.

At Amboseli and Lake Nakuru National Park, fees for EAC and resident adults will be Sh1,000 during the high season, with visitors from Africa and international destinations paying $50 (Sh7,167) and $100 (Sh14,335) respectively.

During the low season, EAC and resident adults will be charged Sh800, while visitors from Africa and the rest of the world will pay $35 (Sh5,017) and $80 (Sh11,468) respectively.

Previously, KWS charged Kenyan adults Sh430 and children Sh215 for park visits. Non-Kenyan adults paid $43 (Sh6,164), and children/students paid $22 (Sh3,153).

The SGR fare adjustment also extends to passengers using other railway services, including the Nairobi commuter rail service and the Kisumu and Nanyuki safari trains.

Children aged three to 11, travelling with adults, will pay half the price, while those above 11 will pay the full fare.