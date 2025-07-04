KWS ranger found dead after suicide incident in Meru County

A Kenya Wildlife Service ranger died by suicide outside his house in Muringene area, Meru County.

The body of Victor Kibet Cherugut was on Wednesday July 2 found hanging on a tree that is outside his house at the staff quarters.

A sisal rope was tied around his neck, police said. The motive of the incident was not revealed. The body was moved to a local mortuary pending autopsy and investigations.

In Ramasha area, Kisii County, one Samwel Obwocha Mwarania, 45 died by suicide by hanging himself using a rope tied around his neck in his house.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the deceased had had a family dispute with his family members before he hanged himself.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending investigations. Police said at least six suicide incidents were Wednesday reported in separate places in the country giving an indication of the veracity of the menace.

In Lolgorian, Narok County, a man aged 80 died by suicide on a tree at a farm. Police said the deceased did not have identification documents and the motive was not established.

In Langalanga, Gilgil, Nakuru County, on Lucy Njeri Wawery, 56 died by suicide by hanging herself using a piece of cloth inside her mabati house at Mbegi Area.

The motive of the incident was not immediately established and the body was moved to the mortuary pending investigations and autopsy.

In Ntharene, Meru County, one Raphael, Muriuki Nchabari, 66 was found dead with his body hanging on a rope in his house.

The motive of the July 3 incident is yet to be established. The body was moved to the mortuary pending an autopsy.

Police say the suicide trend has been worrying and increasing as up to two cases are reported daily.

The World Health Organisation says such cases are attributed to joblessness, death, academic failures or pressures, legal difficulties and financial difficulties.

Other reasons are bullying, previous suicide attempts, history of suicide in a family, alcoholism and substance misuse, depression and bipolar disorder.