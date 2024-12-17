Kyler Murray Siblings: Meet Kevin and Precious Murray

Kyler Murray, born August 7, 1997, is the quarterback for the Arizona Cardinals in the NFL.

He won the Heisman Trophy in 2018 while playing for Oklahoma and was selected first overall in the 2019 NFL Draft.

Murray has been a two-time Pro Bowl selection and led the Cardinals to their first playoff appearance in six years in 2021.

Recently, he returned as a starter after an 11-month recovery from a knee injury but briefly exited a game against the New England Patriots due to another injury before returning to play.

Siblings

Kyler has two step-siblings from his father’s previous relationship, an older brother named Kevin Murray Jr. and a sister named Precious Murray.

While Kyler has achieved fame as an NFL quarterback, his siblings prefer to maintain a low profile, and little information is publicly available about their lives.

Despite this, they reportedly take pride in Kyler’s accomplishments in sports.

College career

Murray began his collegiate career at Texas A&M University in 2015.

During his freshman year, he played in 11 games, completing 59% of his passes for 686 yards, along with 5 touchdowns and 7 interceptions.

He showcased his dual-threat ability by rushing for 335 yards and adding another touchdown.

However, after one season, Murray decided to transfer to the University of Oklahoma in search of more playing time and a better fit for his skills.

At Oklahoma, Murray sat out the 2016 season due to NCAA transfer rules.

In 2017, he served as a backup to Baker Mayfield, who won the Heisman Trophy that year.

During this season, Murray played in 11 games, throwing for 1,145 yards and 11 touchdowns while also contributing as a runner.

His breakout season came in 2018 when he took over as the starting quarterback.

Leading the Sooners to a remarkable 12-2 record and a spot in the College Football Playoff, Murray threw for an impressive 4,361 yards with 42 touchdowns and only 7 interceptions.

He also rushed for over 1,000 yards and scored an additional 12 rushing touchdowns.

His extraordinary performance earned him the prestigious Heisman Trophy, making him the second consecutive Oklahoma quarterback to receive this honor.

Also Read: Mitch Keller Siblings: All About Jon Keller

NFL career

Murray was selected first overall by the Arizona Cardinals in the 2019 NFL Draft, marking a significant moment as he became the first player ever drafted in the first round of both the NFL and MLB drafts (he had also been selected by the Oakland Athletics in 2018).

In his rookie season, Murray made an immediate impact by throwing for over 3,700 yards with 20 touchdowns while completing about 64% of his passes.

He also rushed for over 500 yards and scored four rushing touchdowns, earning him the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award.

In the following seasons, Murray continued to excel.

In 2020, he led the Cardinals to an improved record and threw for over 3,800 yards with 26 touchdowns while rushing for another 819 yards and scoring 11 touchdowns on the ground.

One of his most memorable moments was a dramatic Hail Mary touchdown pass against the Buffalo Bills.

By the end of the 2021 season, he had been selected to his first Pro Bowl after leading the Cardinals to an impressive start with a record of 7-0 before ultimately securing a playoff berth.

That season, he threw for over 3,700 yards and totaled 30 touchdowns (24 passing and 6 rushing).

Unfortunately, during the 2022 season, Murray suffered a torn ACL in December during a game against the New England Patriots.

This injury sidelined him for much of the following season as he underwent rehabilitation.

However, after an extensive recovery process, Kyler made his return as a starter in November of 2023.

Accolades

Murray has received several notable accolades throughout his career.

Most prominently, he won the Heisman Trophy in December 2018, becoming the seventh player from the University of Oklahoma to achieve this honor and marking back-to-back wins for the school.

During that season, he threw for 4,054 yards and 40 touchdowns while also rushing for 892 yards and 11 touchdowns, leading the Sooners to a 12-1 record and a spot in the College Football Playoff.

His passer rating of 205.72 set a new Heisman record.

In the NFL, Murray was named the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2019 after setting several franchise records for rookie quarterbacks.

He has also been selected to the Pro Bowl twice, in 2020 and 2021, and led the Cardinals to their first playoff appearance since 2015.