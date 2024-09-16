Kyra Sedgwick Siblings: A Closer Look at the Actress’ Family Tree

Kyra Minturn Sedgwick, born on August 19, 1965, in New York City, is an acclaimed American actress, producer and director.

She is best known for her role as Deputy Chief Brenda Leigh Johnson in the crime drama The Closer, for which she won a Golden Globe in 2007 and an Emmy Award in 2010.

Sedgwick’s career began at age 16 with the soap opera Another World, and she gained recognition in films like Born on the Fourth of July and Something to Talk About.

She has also produced and directed various projects, including the series Proof.

Siblings

Kyra has four siblings. Her brother, Robert Sedgwick, is an actor known for his roles in films such as Die Hard with a Vengeance and Loverboy.

Another sibling, Michael Bacon, is a musician and composer, recognized for being part of the duo “The Bacon Brothers” alongside his brother Kevin Bacon.

Additionally, Kyra has a sister named Betsy Bacon, although there is less public information available about her.

Lastly, she has a half-brother named Mike Stern, who is a renowned jazz guitarist and is the son of Kyra’s father from his second marriage.

The Sedgwick family has a strong connection to the arts, with each sibling making their own contributions to various creative fields.

Career

Sedgwick began her acting career at the age of 16 with a role on the soap opera Another World.

She gained early recognition in the late 1980s, particularly for her performance as Donna in the Oscar-winning film Born on the Fourth of July.

Sedgwick’s career continued to flourish with notable roles in films such as Something to Talk About, for which she received a Golden Globe nomination and Phenomenon, where she starred opposite John Travolta.

Her most significant role came in 2005 when she was cast as Deputy Chief Brenda Leigh Johnson in the crime drama The Closer.

This role earned her critical acclaim and numerous awards, including a Golden Globe and an Emmy Award.

Sedgwick’s salary reportedly reached $300,000 per episode during the show’s run, which lasted until 2012.

Also Read: Neil Patrick Harris Siblings: Getting to Know Brian Harris

In addition to acting, she has ventured into producing and directing, notably producing the series Proof and directing the film Story of a Girl in 2017.

More recently, she appeared in The Summer I Turned Pretty and directed episodes for various TV series, showcasing her versatility in the entertainment industry.

Awards and accolades

Sedgwick has received numerous awards and accolades throughout her career, highlighting her talent in both television and film.

She won a Primetime Emmy Award in 2010 for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her role as Brenda Leigh Johnson in The Closer, and she also secured a Golden Globe Award in 2007 for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama for the same role.

In addition to these wins, Sedgwick has garnered multiple nominations, including seven Golden Globe nominations and five Primetime Emmy nominations during her time on The Closer.

She has also been nominated for awards from the Screen Actors Guild, Independent Spirit Awards, and the Directors Guild of America, among others.

Sedgwick was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2009 for her contributions to television.

She has received recognition from various organizations, including the President’s Award from the Society of Camera Operators in 2013 and the John Cassavetes Award at the Denver International Film Festival in 2017.

Personal life

Sedgwick is married to actor Kevin Bacon. The couple met while working together on the television movie Lemon Sky in 1988 and tied the knot on September 4, 1988.

They have two children, namely Travis Sedgwick Bacon, born on June 23, 1989, and Sosie Bacon, born on March 15, 1992.

Travis is involved in music and has pursued a career as a musician, while Sosie has followed in her parents’ footsteps and is an actress.

The family divides their time between New York City and a farm in Connecticut, maintaining a close-knit family dynamic throughout their careers in the entertainment industry.