Laila Morse Siblings: Meet Gary and Jackie Oldman

Laila Morse, born Maureen Lesley Oldman on August 1, 1945, in Dorking, Surrey, is an English actress best known for her role as Mo Harris in the BBC soap opera EastEnders.

She entered the acting world later in life, debuting at age 51, and has since become a recognizable figure in British television and film.

Beyond EastEnders, Morse has appeared in various TV shows, films, and reality programs, showcasing her versatility and resilience.

A breast cancer survivor, Morse has also faced personal challenges, including bankruptcy, yet continues to captivate audiences with her gritty, authentic performances.

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Laila is the eldest of three siblings, born to Leonard Bertram Oldman, a former sailor and welder, and Kathleen Cheriton.

Her most famous sibling is her younger brother, Gary Oldman, born on March 21, 1958.

Gary is an Oscar-winning actor and filmmaker, celebrated for roles in films like Darkest Hour, where he portrayed Winston Churchill, The Dark Knight trilogy, and as Sirius Black in the Harry Potter series.

The 13-year age gap between Laila and Gary did not hinder their close bond; Gary played a pivotal role in launching Laila’s acting career by casting her in his directorial debut, Nil by Mouth (1997).

Laila and Gary also have an older sister, Jackie Oldman, who is less prominent in the public eye but has joined them for family events, including cooking a “proper English Christmas dinner” in 2018, as captured in Instagram posts.

Career

Morse’s acting journey began later than most, sparked by her brother Gary’s decision to cast her as Janet in his gritty, BAFTA-winning film Nil by Mouth (1997).

With no formal acting training, Morse relied on her natural talent and life experience, delivering a performance that resonated with audiences and critics.

This debut paved the way for her television career, starting with roles in The Bill and the sitcom Honky Sausages, followed by a part in the 1999 TV production of Great Expectations.

Her breakthrough came in 2000 when she joined EastEnders as Mo Harris, the feisty matriarch of the Slater family.

Despite initial nerves—Morse admitted to feeling “petrified” and taking three years to feel comfortable on set—her portrayal of Big Mo became iconic, with periodic appearances spanning over two decades, including returns in 2018, 2022, and a permanent reprisal in 2024.

Beyond EastEnders, Morse appeared in films like Love, Honour and Obey (2000), Big Fat Gypsy Gangster (2011), and a cameo in Hellboy (2019) as a fish-and-chip shop worker.

Her television ventures extended to reality shows, including Dancing on Ice (2012), I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! (2013), Celebrity MasterChef (2016), and Strictly The Real Full Monty (2021), where she raised cancer awareness, drawing from her own experience.

In 2013, she published her autobiography, Just a Mo, offering insights into her life and career.

Accolades

Morse’s debut performance in Nil by Mouth won her the Most Promising Newcomer in any Category at the British Independent Film Awards, a testament to her raw talent and ability to hold her own in a critically acclaimed film.

While her role as Mo Harris in EastEnders has not garnered individual awards, it has contributed to the soap’s cultural impact and enduring popularity, with the Slater family’s introduction in 2000 being a landmark moment for the show.

Morse’s participation in Strictly The Real Full Monty was praised for its bravery, as she performed despite a sprained ankle, using a decorated wheelchair to raise awareness about breast cancer, a cause close to her heart after her 2001 diagnosis.

Her autobiography, Just a Mo, was well-received for its candidness, adding to her legacy as a public figure who connects with audiences through authenticity.