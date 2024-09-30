Lamar Jackson Siblings: A Look at the NFL Player’s Family Tree

Lamar Jackson is a professional football quarterback for the Baltimore Ravens in the NFL.

He won the Heisman Trophy in 2016 while at Louisville and was drafted 32nd overall by the Ravens in 2018.

Jackson became the youngest quarterback to start a playoff game at 21 and is known for his dual-threat capabilities, leading the NFL in touchdown passes in 2019.

He has won the NFL MVP award twice (2019, 2023) and signed a record $260 million contract in 2023, leading the Ravens to an AFC Championship game that year.

Siblings

Jackson has a younger brother and two younger sisters, although not much is known about them.

After the death of their father in 2005, Jackson and his siblings were raised by their mother, Felicia Jones, in Pompano Beach, Florida.

College career

Jackson played college football at the University of Louisville from 2015 to 2017.

In his freshman year, he started as a backup but quickly became the starting quarterback midway through the season.

Jackson showcased his dual-threat ability, passing for over 1,800 yards and rushing for more than 960 yards.

His breakout moment came in his sophomore year when he exploded onto the national stage, throwing for 3,543 yards and rushing for 1,571 yards.

He scored a total of 51 touchdowns, with 30 passing and 21 rushing.

This remarkable performance earned him the prestigious Heisman Trophy, making him the youngest winner in history at just 19 years old.

In his junior year, Jackson continued to impress, passing for 3,132 yards and rushing for 1,601 yards, totaling 27 touchdowns (18 passing and 9 rushing).

He finished third in Heisman voting that year and left Louisville as one of the most dynamic quarterbacks in college football history.

NFL career

Jackson was selected as the 32nd overall pick by the Baltimore Ravens in the 2018 NFL Draft.

He took over as the starting quarterback late in his rookie season and led the Ravens to a playoff berth, becoming the youngest quarterback to start a playoff game at age 21.

His breakout season came in 2019 when he made history by becoming the first quarterback to throw for over 3,000 yards and rush for over 1,000 yards in a single season.

Jackson threw for an impressive 36 touchdowns and led the Ravens to a franchise-record 14 wins, earning him the NFL MVP award.

In subsequent seasons, Jackson continued to perform at a high level despite battling injuries.

He consistently led his team back to the playoffs and showcased his unique skill set as both a passer and a runner.

In March 2023, he signed a record-setting contract worth $260 million, solidifying his status as one of the top quarterbacks in the league.

That same year, he led the Ravens to an AFC Championship game, further establishing his legacy within the franchise.

Accolades

Jackson has received numerous accolades throughout his career, solidifying his status as one of the NFL’s elite quarterbacks.

He won the Heisman Trophy in 2016 while playing for the University of Louisville, marking him as the top player in college football.

In the NFL, Jackson has been named NFL Most Valuable Player (MVP) twice, first in 2019 and again in 2023, becoming the youngest quarterback to achieve this feat twice.

In addition to his MVP awards, Jackson has been selected for the Pro Bowl multiple times and earned first-team All-Pro honors.

He is recognized for his unique ability to combine passing and rushing skills, being the only player in NFL history to surpass 3,000 passing yards and 800 rushing yards in a season twice.

Jackson holds several records, including the most rushing yards by a quarterback in a single season and leading all quarterbacks in rushing yards overall.

His performance has consistently placed him among the top quarterbacks in metrics such as passer rating and touchdown-to-interception ratio.

Despite not yet securing a Super Bowl victory, his achievements continue to highlight his impact on the game and potential for future success.