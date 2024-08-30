Lana Del Rey Siblings: Get to Know Caroline Grant and Charlie Hill-Grant

Elizabeth Woolridge Grant, known as Lana Del Rey, is an influential American singer-songwriter.

Her music features a cinematic quality, exploring themes of tragic romance and Americana.

Del Rey gained fame with her 2011 single Video Games and achieved commercial success with her album Born to Die.

She has won numerous awards, including MTV and Brit Awards, and has been recognized as one of the greatest songwriters of the 21st century.

In 2023, Rolling Stone ranked her among the 200 Greatest Singers of All Time.

Siblings

Del Rey has two siblings, namely Caroline Grant, known as Chuck, and Charlie Hill-Grant.

Caroline is a photographer based in Los Angeles and New York City, while Charlie is a filmmaker who has worked on various projects with Lana.

The Grant siblings grew up in upstate New York and maintain a close relationship, often collaborating on creative endeavors, including appearances in Lana’s music videos.

Career

Del Ray began her music career in 2005, performing at open mic nights and clubs.

Initially, she released her debut album, Lana Del Ray A.K.A. Lizzy Grant, in 2010 under the name Lizzy Grant.

Although the album showcased her unique sound, it did not achieve significant commercial success.

After rebranding herself as Lana Del Rey, she began to attract attention with her distinctive style and aesthetic.

The release of the single Video Games in 2011 marked a turning point in her career.

The song’s haunting melody and introspective lyrics resonated with listeners, leading to viral success and critical acclaim.

This momentum culminated in her major-label debut, Born to Die, released in 2012, which solidified her status in the music industry.

The album debuted at number two on the Billboard 200 and included hits like Born to Die, Blue Jeans and Summertime Sadness.

Following Born to Die, she released several critically acclaimed albums, including Paradise, which featured the hit Ride, and Ultraviolence, showcasing a darker sound influenced by rock music.

Honeymoon continued her exploration of cinematic themes and lush instrumentals, while Lust for Life featured collaborations with artists like The Weeknd and A$AP Rocky, marking a more optimistic tone.

Her 2019 album, Norman Fucking Rockwell!, was widely regarded as one of her best works, receiving critical acclaim and multiple Grammy nominations.

She further explored personal and societal themes in her 2021 releases, Chemtrails Over the Country Club and Blue Banisters.

Awards and accolades

Del Rey has received numerous awards and accolades throughout her career, including Grammy nominations for her albums and songs, Brit Awards for International Female Solo Artist, and MTV Video Music Awards for Best Cinematography.

She has been recognized for her impact on contemporary music and pop culture, influencing a generation of artists with her unique sound and aesthetic.

In 2023, she released her album Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, which received critical acclaim and showcased her continued evolution as an artist.

In addition to her music, Del Rey has ventured into poetry, publishing a collection titled Violet Bent Backwards Over the Grass in 2020.

Personal life

Del Rey is currently rumored to be dating Jeremy Dufrene, an airboat captain and swamp tour guide from Louisiana.

The two were recently spotted holding hands at the Leeds Festival, and their connection reportedly dates back to 2019 when they first met during a swamp tour.

Dufrene has been described as a father of two, and he has worked for Arthur’s Air Boat Tours since 2015.

Del Rey has referred to him as “my guy” on social media, indicating a budding romance.