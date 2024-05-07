Lance Stroll Sibling: All About Chloe Stroll

Lance Stroll is a Canadian and Belgian racing driver competing in Formula One under the Canadian flag.

He has driven for Aston Martin since 2021, having previously driven for Williams and Racing Point.

Stroll began his motorsport career in karting at the age of 10, winning numerous races and championships in Canada and North America.

Stroll then went on to win the 2015 Toyota Racing Series and the 2016 FIA Formula 3 European Championship, before making his Formula One debut with Williams in 2017.

He achieved his first podium finish in his rookie season, becoming the second-youngest driver to finish an F1 race on the podium.

Siblings

Stroll has a sister named Chloe Stroll, who recently married Scotty James, a two-time Olympic-medal winning snowboarder.

The wedding was attended by A-list celebrities, including Michael Douglas, Catherine Zeta-Jones and Tommy Hilfiger.

Parents

Stroll’s parents are Lawrence Stroll and Claire-Anne Callens.

Lawrence is a renowned businessman and executive chairman of Aston Martin while Claire-Anne is a fashion designer.

Lawrence has been actively involved in Formula One, owning teams and investing significantly in the sport, while Claire-Anne has made a name for herself in the fashion industry with her luxury sports-inspired fashion brand, Callens.

Also Read: Christopher Landon Siblings: The Landon Siblings in Entertainment

Karting career

Stroll’s karting career was marked by early success and recognition.

Starting at the age of 10, he quickly made a name for himself in the karting circuits of Canada and North America.

In 2008, he was honored with the Federation de Sport Automobile du Quebec Rookie of the Year award, showcasing his talent and potential at a young age.

His entry into the prestigious Ferrari Driver Academy in 2010 further solidified his path towards professional racing.

This marked a significant step in his career development, providing him with the resources, training, and support needed to progress through the ranks of motorsport.

Formula One career

Stroll’s Formula One career began in 2017 with Williams, where he made history as the second-youngest driver to start a race and achieve a podium finish.

He then moved to Racing Point, now Aston Martin, partnering with Sebastian Vettel in 2021.

Stroll has shown consistency in scoring points and achieving podium finishes throughout his career, aiming to further solidify his position in the sport with Aston Martin in the 2024 season.

Notable races

Some of Stroll’s notable races in Formula One include his achievements in the 2020 season where he achieved his maiden podium and pole positions.

In the 2023 Bahrain Grand Prix, despite facing skepticism as a “pay driver,” Stroll silenced critics with a strong performance, finishing in sixth place despite recovering from injuries sustained in a pre-season cycling accident.

Additionally, his standout performance at the Turkish Grand Prix in 2020, where he secured his first and only pole position to date, showcased his prowess in challenging wet conditions.

These races highlighted Stroll’s skill, determination, and ability to compete at a high level in Formula One.