Lands Committee Suspends Activities on Moi University Land Amid Claims of Grabbing 

The National Assembly Departmental Committee on Lands Friday ordered the immediate suspension of all activities on a contentious land parcel bordering Moi University, which is at the centre of a long-running dispute between the institution and Ngeria Estate Squatters.

The Committee chaired by North Mugirango MP Joash Nyamoko issued the directive after a fact-finding visit to the disputed land measuring approximately 1,500 acres.

The visit was preceded by a deliberative session between all stakeholders including the squatters and the University management.

The squatters had written to the National Assembly earlier this year seeking the Committee’s intervention after unknown trespassers allegedly invaded and begun tilling the contentious land in readiness for the 2024 planting season, amid the raging dispute.

Those behind the move on the land are said to be powerful people from the region.

The individuals have deployed tens of tractors on the land after evicting tens of squatters who were farming there.

Nyamoko said the Committee would critically review the evidence adduced including additional documents presented by the University management backing its claim of ownership of the land, before drafting a final Report for tabling in the House.

The Chairperson further warned against any attempts to defy the Committee directive suspending activities on the contentious land.

“We will verify the evidence provided by both parties and investigate the claims made on the alleged hand of other parties in the dispute,” said Nyamoko.

Moi University VC Prof. Isaac Kosgey led the institution’s team before the Committee, while officials of Ngeria Estate Squatters also presented their case on claim to the land.

Officials from the Ministry of Lands, the National Land Commission and the local administration also appeared before the Committee.