Larenz Tate Siblings: A Hollywood Family Affair

Larenz Tate, born on September 8, 1975, is an American actor known for roles in Menace II Society, Dead Presidents and Power.

He co-founded The Tate Bros. Foundation to support children with sickle cell anemia.

Larenz has a successful career in both film and television, with notable appearances in various movies and series like Crash, Waist Deep and Rush.

His work spans from the 1980s to the present, showcasing his talent and versatility in the entertainment industry.

Siblings

Larenz has two older brothers who are also actors.

Larron Tate, his older brother, has appeared in films like Menace II Society and Dead Presidents alongside Larenz.

Lahmard J. Tate, his other older brother, has credits in TV shows such as The Shield and Justified.

The Tate brothers, Larenz, Larron and Lahmard, are all accomplished actors who have collaborated on various projects and even co-founded The Tate Bros.

Foundation together to support charitable causes.

Their close-knit relationship and shared passion for acting have been evident throughout their careers.

Career

Larenz’s acting career began in the mid-1980s, with his first credited role in a 1985 Christmas episode of The Twilight Zone.

He continued to land small TV and film roles throughout the late 1980s and early 1990s, building up his experience.

Larenz’s breakthrough came in the 1993 film, Menace II Society, where he played the lead role of Anthony, earning him critical acclaim and recognition in the industry.

He followed this up with other well-received roles in films like Dead Presidents and Love Jones.

Over the years, Larenz has demonstrated his versatility by taking on a wide range of roles.

Some of his notable films include Crash, Ray where he played Frankie Lymon and Waist Deep.

He has also had successful stints on television, appearing in shows like The Shield and Justified.

Alongside his acting work, Larenz co-founded The Tate Bros. Foundation with his brothers to support children with sickle cell anemia, and the brothers also launched their own production company, Tate Men Entertainment.

Awards

Larenz has garnered critical acclaim for his performances in films like Menace II Society, Dead Presidents and Why Do Fools Fall in Love.

His portrayal of Frankie Lymon in the latter was particularly well-received.

Additionally, the film Love Jones, in which Tate starred, won the Audience Award for Best Film at the Sundance Film Festival in 1997.

While specific awards may not be mentioned in the search results, Larenz’s body of work reflects his talent and the recognition he has received for his acting prowess.

Personal life

Larenz’s wife is named Tomasina Parrott, and they have been married for over 15 years as of 2024.

Together, he and his wife have 4 sons – Zander, Zion, Miles, and they are expecting their 4th son.

Larenz has stated that he and his wife try to maintain a level of privacy when it comes to their children.