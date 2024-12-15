Late Amad Diallo magic inspires dramatic United victory in Manchester derby

It proved to be a hugely dramatic Manchester derby after having been a poor match for most of the evening as United grabbed a 2-1 victory over Pep Guardiola’s beleaguered City. Amad Diallo scored the winning goal and was the hero throughout for United, even winning the penalty that Bruno Fernandes converted to level the score after City had led for most of the match.

Amad Diallo struck a last-gasp winner as Manchester United produced a stunning double-blast to secure a 2-1 victory at neighbours Manchester City and continue Pep Guardiola’s champions’ wretched run.

Josko Gvardiol had headed in the opener on 36 minutes as the visitors’ struggles defending set pieces were again exposed from a short corner.

United struggled to create many chances but leveled the score with just minutes remaining when Matheus Nunes brought down Diallo in the box, with Fernandes converting the penalty kick.

And United then snatched all three points when Diallo brought down Lisandro Martinez’s long ball and finished from the tightest of angles.

The win moves United up to 12th in the Premier League table. City remain fifth, having now won only once in 11 games in all competitions.

An eighth defeat in 11 in all competitions for Manchester City. Remarkable. They were poor here, their goal was lucky – well taken, but entirely reliant on a massively deflected “cross” – and they created almost nothing beyond that, and did not have a single shot on target in the second half. United were not much better, and it’s hard to argue that they deserved to win, but they certainly didn’t deserve to lose. Amad Diallo was frustrating at times but he was involved in almost all of United’s best moments, including the two in about 180 seconds that turned the game around.

For the second week in a row City haven’t won, Arsenal haven’t won and Liverpool haven’t won.

