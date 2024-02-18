Late Rodri Goal Salvages Draw for Manchester City Against Chelsea

Manchester City managed to salvage a 1-1 draw against Chelsea in a closely contested Premier League match on Saturday. Rodri’s late goal rescued City from their potential first home loss in 15 months, although their 12-game winning streak across all competitions came to an end.

Incredible drama at Etihad Stadium as Rodri rescues a point for Man City 👏#MCICHE pic.twitter.com/hMT7QfL0Q5 — Premier League (@premierleague) February 17, 2024

Pep Guardiola’s squad, currently third in the table with 53 points, remains unbeaten in their last nine league games. They are four points behind leaders Liverpool and two adrift of Arsenal, with a game in hand.

Reflecting on the match, Rodri acknowledged City’s subpar performance in the first half and the need for better defense against Chelsea’s counter-attacks. Despite the initial setback, City showed improvement in the second half, displaying more spirit, ball control, and a willingness to take risks.

The turning point of the game occurred in the 42nd minute when Nicolas Jackson’s precise pass to Raheem Sterling initiated a counter-attack, resulting in a goal against City. Rodri’s equalizer in the 83rd minute, deflecting off Trevoh Chalobah, secured the draw for City.

City’s decision to press forward in Chelsea’s half proved costly, leading to the opening goal. Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher praised his team’s defensive focus and overall performance, considering the draw a fair result.

Guardiola acknowledged City’s subpar first-half performance but praised the team’s improvement in the second half, emphasizing missed chances that could have secured a victory.

Despite City’s dominance with 31 shots compared to Chelsea’s nine, only five of City’s attempts were on target. Erling Haaland, the league’s top scorer with 16 goals, experienced frustration with nine shots but no goals in this particular match.

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino expressed pride in his team’s performance, highlighting their defensive resilience against the formidable Manchester City. City, undefeated at the Etihad since November 2022, missed the opportunity to go top of the table but can still secure the second position.

Looking ahead, City faces Brentford on Tuesday, aiming to regain momentum after the draw with Chelsea. The match showcased the strengths and vulnerabilities of both teams, setting the stage for an intriguing battle in the Premier League race.