Laura Marano Siblings: Getting to Know Vanessa Marano

Laura Marano is an American actress and singer known for her role as Ally Dawson in the Disney Channel series Austin & Ally.

She has also appeared in other TV shows like Without a Trace, Back to You, and Are You Smarter than a 5th Grader?

Marano has released several singles as a singer, including Boombox and Me.

She is the younger sister of actress Vanessa Marano and attended the University of Southern California.

Marano has starred in various films and TV movies, including A Cinderella Story: Christmas Wish, The Perfect Date and Choose Love.

Siblings

Laura has one sibling, a sister named Vanessa Marano.

Vanessa is also an actress, known for her roles in shows like Gilmore Girls, Switched at Birth and The Middle.

The sisters have appeared together in the 2013 TV movie The Secret Life of the American Teenager.

Vanessa is about 5 years older than Laura. She was born on October 31, 1992, while Laura was born on November 29, 1995.

Both sisters started acting at a young age, with Vanessa making her debut in 2002 and Laura in 2003.

They are very close and have spoken about supporting each other in their acting careers. Vanessa has said she is proud of her younger sister’s success.

The Marano sisters were raised by their parents, Damiano Marano and Ellen Marano, in Los Angeles, California.

Career

Marano began acting at a young age, first appearing in commercials and small TV roles in the early 2000s.

Her breakout role came in 2002 when she was cast as Kate Malone on the TV series Without a Trace, which she appeared in for several seasons.

Also Read: Lolo Jones Siblings: All About Angelia Jefferson

Marano went on to guest star on shows like Dexter, Heroes, and The Sarah Silverman Program.

In 2007, she landed a main role on the Fox sitcom Back to You, and also appeared as a contestant on the game show Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader?

Marano’s most well-known role was as Ally Dawson on the Disney Channel series Austin & Ally, which she starred in from 2011 to 2016.

Outside of television, she has appeared in films such as The Jacket, Superbad, and Lady Bird.

Marano has also pursued a music career, releasing her debut single Boombox in 2016 under Big Machine Records.

In 2018, she left the label to start her own independent music company, Flip Phone Records.

More recently, Marano has starred in several Netflix projects, including the films The Perfect Date, A Cinderella Story: Christmas Wish and Choose Love.

She has also produced and starred in the Netflix movie The Royal Treatment.

Awards and accolades

Marano has been recognized with several award nominations and wins, primarily for her acting work on the Disney Channel series Austin & Ally, as well as for her music and ensemble film roles.

In 2014, she was nominated for Choice TV Actress: Comedy at the Teen Choice Awards for Austin & Ally.

The following year, Marano won Favorite TV Actress at the Kids’ Choice Awards for the same show.

She also won the Rising Actress award at the 2015 Remi Awards for the film A Sort of Homecoming.

In 2015 and 2016, Marano received additional Teen Choice Award and Kids’ Choice Award nominations for her work on Austin & Ally.

In 2016, she was nominated for a Streamy Award for Original Song for her single Boombox.

More recently, Marano has been recognized for her ensemble work in the acclaimed film Lady Bird, earning nominations from several critics’ groups in 2017 and 2018.