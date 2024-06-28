Lolo Jones Siblings: All About Angelia Jefferson

Lolo Jones is an American hurdler and bobsledder who specializes in the 60-meter and 100-meter hurdles.

She has won three NCAA titles and garnered 11 All-American honors while at Louisiana State University.

Jones began the 2009 indoor season in Europe, scoring victories in the 60 m hurdles with world-leading times of 7.82 seconds in Karlsruhe and Birmingham.

She returned to the States and won the national indoor title in the 60 m hurdles.

Jones is a devout Christian and often prays before competitions. She has openly shared her experience with egg freezing.

Jones states she struggles with passive suicidal thoughts and was diagnosed with PTSD following the 2008 Olympics.

Siblings

Lolo’s older sister is named Angelia Jefferson.

Angelia is several years older than Lolo and has been described as a positive influence and role model for Lolo growing up.

Lolo’s younger brother is named James Jones Jr. James is Lolo’s only sibling on her father’s side.

Lolo has spoken about the challenges her family faced when she was growing up, including her brother James dealing with health issues.

Career

Jones has established herself as one of the top hurdlers in the world over the past two decades.

Her collegiate career at Louisiana State University was nothing short of dominant, as she won three NCAA titles and earned 11 All-American honors.

Jones burst onto the international scene in 2009, winning the 60m hurdles at prestigious indoor meets in Karlsruhe and Birmingham, Germany with world-leading times of 7.82 seconds.

She followed that up by winning the US national indoor title in the 60m hurdles later that year.

The 2008 Beijing Olympics was Jones’ first taste of the Olympic stage.

Despite being the favorite to win gold, she clipped the 9th hurdle and finished 7th in the 100m hurdles final.

However, she bounced back from the disappointment and continued to be a force on the track.

In 2012, Jones made the bold decision to transition to bobsled.

She quickly found success in her new sport, securing a silver medal in her debut World Cup competition.

Jones won gold in the team event at the 2013 FIBT World Championships in St. Moritz, Switzerland.

At the 2014 Sochi Olympics, Jones competed as the brakewoman for the USA Team-3 sled, helping them to a 10th place finish.

She continued to compete in bobsled over the next several years, winning the two-woman bobsleigh world championship in February 2021 alongside Kaillie Humphries.

In 2020, Jones returned to her hurdling roots, winning both the 100m hurdles and 100m dash at the Mississippi College Season Opener.

She qualified for the 2024 US Olympic Trials in the 100m hurdles with an impressive entry time of 13.10 seconds.

Most recently, in January 2023, Jones set the Masters World Record in the 60m hurdles with a time of 8.35 seconds.

Record and achievement

Jones has compiled an impressive list of records and achievements throughout her illustrious career in both hurdling and bobsledding.

She is an 11-time NCAA All-American, 4-time U.S. Indoor champion (2007, 2008, 2009, 2012), 2010 World Indoor champion and 2010 U.S. Outdoor champion.

Jones held the American record in the 60m hurdles of 7.72 seconds for eight years from 2010-2018.

Most recently, she set the Masters World Record in the 60m hurdles in January 2023 with a time of 8.35 seconds.

Jones is a 4-time U.S. Olympian, qualifying for the 2024 Trials.

She has won 4 World Championship medals, including gold in 2010, silver in 2012, bronze in 2013.and gold in 2021.

Jones won gold in the team event at the 2013 FIBT World Championships in St. Moritz and the two-woman bobsleigh world championship in February 2021 with Kaillie Humphries.

Jones’ career has been defined by her resilience and ability to bounce back from setbacks.

Despite a disappointing 7th place finish in the 100m hurdles final at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, she continued to dominate the event, winning multiple national titles and setting the American record.

Her transition to bobsled in 2012 was a success, as she quickly won medals at the World Cup and World Championship levels.

Jones’ most recent achievement was setting the Masters World Record in the 60m hurdles in January 2023 at age 40, demonstrating her enduring excellence.

With her sights set on the 2024 Olympics, Jones remains one of the most accomplished and inspiring athletes of her generation.

Her records, championships, and Olympic appearances cement her legacy as one of the greatest hurdlers and bobsledders in U.S. history.