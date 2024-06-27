Jesco White Siblings: A Look at the Family of the Outlaw Country Star

Jesco White is an American folk dancer and entertainer known as the Dancing Outlaw.

He is best known as the subject of three documentary films that detail his desire to follow in the footsteps of his famous father, D. Ray White, while dealing with personal struggles such as depression, drug addiction and alcoholism.

Jesco’s unique dancing style is a mix of tap and clog dancing that is native to the Appalachian region.

He has gained a cult following over the years, with numerous musicians creating tribute songs about him and his family.

Jesco has also made appearances in various media, including films, TV shows, music videos and video games like Grand Theft Auto V.

Siblings

Jesco has several siblings who have also gained notoriety, particularly in the documentaries about the White family.

Jesco’s older brother D.J. “Junebug” White is also a skilled dancer and performer who struggled with drug addiction and legal troubles like Jesco.

He was featured prominently in the Dancing Outlaw documentaries. Jesco’s older sister Mamie “Frankie” White is known for her outspoken and eccentric personality.

She appeared alongside Jesco in the documentaries and helped care for Jesco and their father D. Ray White.

Jesco’s younger sister Sue Bob White is portrayed as the more level-headed and responsible sibling.

She tried to help Jesco and their father with their personal issues and played a supporting role in the documentaries.

The White family’s colorful personalities and unconventional lifestyle have made them cult figures, with Jesco and his siblings becoming symbols of Appalachian subculture.

Their struggles with addiction and mental health issues have also highlighted the challenges faced by many in the region.

Career

Jesco is best known as The Dancing Outlaw, a reference to his incredible dancing skills and his unconventional lifestyle.

He learned to dance from his father D. Ray White, who was considered one of the greatest mountain tap dancers in the United States.

Jesco’s dancing style is a mix of tap and clog dancing that is native to the Appalachian region.

His fame grew after the release of the documentary, The Dancing Outlaw, in 1991, which showcased his eccentric personality and dancing abilities.

The documentary became a cult hit, and Jesco gained a devoted following, with people becoming aware of him through copied VHS tapes that were passed around.

Over the years, he has made numerous appearances on television shows, music videos and video games, further cementing his status as a pop culture icon.

Jesco has been linked to various musicians, with artists like Big & Rich and Hank Williams III referencing him in their songs.

In 2009, his life story was adapted into the feature film, White Lightnin, bringing his story to an even wider audience.

Personal life

Jesco has been married twice and has several children.

Jesco was first married to a woman named Norma Jean, and they had two children together – a son named Jesco Jr. and a daughter named Mamie.

After his divorce from Norma Jean, Jesco married a woman named Cilla, and they had three children together – two sons named Devin and Derrick and a daughter named Frankie.

Jesco’s children have also gained some notoriety, with Jesco Jr. and Devin appearing alongside their father in various media.

His family life has been turbulent at times, mirroring the challenges he has faced with addiction and mental health issues.

However, Jesco’s children have provided him with support and motivation to continue performing and sharing his unique dancing style and Appalachian heritage.