Laura Slade Wiggins Siblings: Getting to Know Motie

Laura Slade Wiggins, born Laura Slade Weishaar, is an American actress, singer, and musician, known for her roles in Shameless as Karen Jackson and The Tomorrow People as Irene Quinn.

She has appeared in films such as Rings and Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase.

Wiggins was born to attorney Mark Wiggins and Kathy Wiggins and has a brother named Motie. She married Kyle Weishaar in 2018.

In addition to acting, she is involved in philanthropy, animal rights advocacy, and voice acting.

Siblings

Laura has one brother named Motie.

While there is limited public information about him, he is known to have a close relationship with Laura.

Career

Wiggins began her acting journey at a young age, making her debut in 2006 with a role in the television film Not Like Everyone Else.

This early experience set the stage for her future endeavors in the industry, helping her hone her craft and gain confidence as a performer.

Wiggins gained widespread recognition for her portrayal of Karen Jackson in the critically acclaimed Showtime series Shameless.

The show, which premiered in 2011 and ran for eleven seasons, follows the dysfunctional Gallagher family living on the South Side of Chicago. Karen Jackson is a complex character whose storylines explore themes of mental health, relationships, and personal growth. Wiggins’ performance was praised for its depth and authenticity, earning her a dedicated fan base and establishing her as a talented actress in Hollywood.

In addition to Shameless, Wiggins has appeared in various other television series.

She had guest roles in popular shows such as Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, where she showcased her ability to tackle diverse characters across different genres.

Wiggins also starred in The Tomorrow People, a science fiction series that aired from 2013 to 2014, where she played Irene Quinn, further demonstrating her versatility as an actress.

Wiggins has also made notable contributions to film.

She appeared in Rings (2017), a supernatural horror film that is part of the Ring franchise, where she played a supporting role.

In 2019, she starred in Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase, a family mystery film based on the beloved book series.

Her performances in these films helped solidify her presence in both television and cinema.

Beyond acting, Wiggins is passionate about music.

She is known to be a talented singer and musician, often sharing her musical endeavors with fans through social media platforms.

Personal life

Wiggins is married to stuntman Kyle Weishaar. The couple tied the knot on June 23, 2018, in Colbert, Georgia, after having met on the set of a Taylor Swift commercial in 2008. Together, they have two daughters.

Their first daughter was born in 2021, and their second daughter, named Elizabeth, was born on February 21, 2024.

Wiggins often shares moments from her family life on social media, highlighting her role as a mother alongside her acting career.