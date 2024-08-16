Lauren Parsekian Siblings: All About Brooke and Liam Parsekian

Lauren Parsekian is an American director and actress, best known for her documentary Finding Kind, which addresses girl-on-girl bullying.

She co-founded the Kind Campaign in 2009 to raise awareness about the effects of such bullying.

Parsekian has been married to actor Aaron Paul since May 26, 2013, and they have two children.

She is also active in social issues, advocating for gun control and reproductive rights on her social media platforms.

Siblings

Lauren comes from a close-knit family that has played a significant role in her life and career.

Her sister, Brooke Parsekian, is known for her work as a producer and has been involved in various creative projects.

The sisters share a strong bond, often supporting each other in their respective careers and personal lives.

Lauren’s brother, Liam Parsekian, has a less publicized professional life, but he is known to be involved in various pursuits.

The bond between Lauren and her brother is characterized by familial support and shared experiences growing up in California.

Career

Parsekian has had a diverse career as an activist, director, and actress, marked by her commitment to social issues and creative expression.

She co-founded the Kind Campaign in 2009 with Molly Thompson to raise awareness about girl-on-girl bullying and promote kindness among young women.

In 2011, she directed the documentary Finding Kind, which addressed the serious issue of bullying among girls.

Also Read: Bradley Beal Siblings: Meet Brandon, Bruce, Byron and Bryon

The film received positive reviews from critics and audiences alike, further amplifying the campaign’s mission.

In addition to her activism, Lauren has also made her mark in the entertainment industry as an actress.

She has appeared in several television series, including NCIS: Special Agent DiNozzo Visits Dr. Phil in 2012, E! Live from the Red Carpet in 2014, The Meredith Vieira Show in 2014, and Celebrity Page in 2017.

Her appearances on popular talk shows, such as The Ellen DeGeneres Show and Jimmy Kimmel Live!, have helped to raise awareness about her work and the issues she champions.

Parsekian’s career has been driven by her passion for social advocacy and her personal experiences with bullying.

Through her work with the Kind Campaign and her filmmaking, she has made significant contributions to raising awareness about the negative effects of girl-on-girl bullying, inspiring many to embrace kindness and support one another.

Personal life

Parsekian is married to actor Aaron Paul, known for his role in the TV series Breaking Bad.

The couple met at the Coachella Music Festival in 2010 and started dating shortly after.

They got engaged in Paris on New Year’s Eve 2012 and tied the knot on May 26, 2013, in a Parisian-themed wedding at the Calamigos Ranch in Malibu, California.

Aaron and Parsekian have been very open about their love for each other, often sharing sweet tributes on social media. In 2023, shortly after the birth of their second child, Aaron legally changed his last name from Sturtevant to Paul, with Parsekian and their kids also changing their last names.

Aaron and Parsekian have two children together. Their first child, a daughter named Story Annabelle Paul, was born in February 2018.

In 2022, they welcomed their second child, a son named Ryden Caspian Paul.