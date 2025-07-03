Lauv Siblings: Getting to Know Aiva and Maija Leff

Ari Staprans Leff, known professionally as Lauv, is an American singer, songwriter, and record producer born on August 8, 1994, in San Francisco, California.

His stage name, Lauv, meaning “lion” in Latvian, reflects his mother’s heritage, while his first name, Ari, also means “lion” in Hebrew, aligning with his Leo zodiac sign.

Raised in a suburb of Atlanta, Georgia, before relocating to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Lauv developed a passion for music early, learning piano, viola, and guitar by age 11.

He honed his craft at New York University, studying music technology, and transitioned from writing for others to releasing his own music, blending electronic pop with introspective lyrics.

Lauv has two older sisters, namely Aiva and Maija Leff.

Maija, aged 33 as of 2020, works at UNC-Chapel Hill’s School of Public Health and serves on the board of directors for Lauv’s nonprofit, the Blue Boy Foundation, alongside their mother, Silvija Staprāns.

Maija has spoken about Lauv’s desire to connect deeply with others, highlighting his vulnerability and commitment to mental health advocacy.

Unfortunately, information about Lauv’s other sister is less documented, as she lives a private life compared to his famous brother.

Lauv’s musical journey began in his teens, writing love and breakup songs before experiencing them himself.

While at NYU, he interned at Jungle City Studios, working alongside artists like Jay-Z and Alicia Keys, and initially focused on producing for others.

Inspired by Paul Simon’s songwriting philosophy, he shifted to personal expression, adopting the name Lauv in 2014.

His breakout single, “The Other,” co-written with Michael Matosic, went viral in 2015, leading to his debut EP, Lost in the Light.

In 2017, “I Like Me Better” became a global hit, peaking at number 27 on the Billboard Hot 100 and earning platinum certifications in multiple countries.

His 2018 compilation, I Met You When I Was 18 (The Playlist), chronicled his move to New York and first love, amassing over a billion Spotify streams.

Lauv’s debut album, ~~how i’m feeling~~, released in 2020, featured introspective tracks like “Modern Loneliness,” reflecting his mental health advocacy.

He has collaborated with artists like Troye Sivan, Julia Michaels, and BTS, and contributed to soundtracks for films like To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before and Elemental.

Tours with Ed Sheeran and his own headlining shows across Asia, Europe, and North America have solidified his global presence.

Lauv’s single “I Like Me Better” received platinum certification in seven countries, including the United States, and gold in three others, reflecting its widespread commercial success.

In 2018, he topped Billboard’s Emerging Artists chart for 13 weeks, a testament to his rising influence.

His contributions to collaborative projects, such as co-writing “No Promises” for Cheat Codes and Demi Lovato, saw the track reach number 7 on the Billboard Pop Songs chart.

Lauv has also been honored for his mental health advocacy through the Blue Boy Foundation, partnering with organizations like The Jed Foundation to promote emotional well-being.

His music has been featured in high-profile media, including Grey’s Anatomy, 13 Reasons Why, and Netflix’s The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia, amplifying his cultural impact.