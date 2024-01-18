Lawyer Ahmednasir Banned from Appearing Before Supreme Court

The Supreme Court has banned Senior Counsel Ahmednasir Abdallahi and associates of his law firm from appearing before the court.

In a statement on Thursday, the court accused the lawyer of “relentlessly and unabashedly… scandalizing and ridiculing it.

“In view of the foregoing, it is the decision of this Court, that henceforth and from the date of this communication, you shall have no audience before the Court, either by yourself, through an employee of your law firm, or any other person holding brief for you,” said the Apex Court.

The top court acknowledged that its decision will indeed affect litigants who had already sought Ahmednasir’s legal services before the court

“It is untenable that you would seek justice in the very institution and before the very Judges, whose reputation and integrity you never tire in assaulting,” the statement continued.

The top court stated that the senior counsel tarnished the court and its judges on broadcast, print and social media.

“This, you have done with reckless abandon, paying scant regard to the reputations of those who tirelessly serve on the Court in accordance with their Oath of Office,” the court said.

But an unfazed Ahmednasir said the ban was in fact a ‘badge of honour’.