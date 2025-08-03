Lawyer arrested for threatening to shoot police over detained client at Mlolongo police station

An advocate of the High Court was Friday August 1 evening arrested and locked up in cells after allegedly threatening to shoot a police woman at the Mlolongo police station, Machakos County.

The lawyer is a licensed gun holder and had visited the station to demand the release of his client who had been arrested over assault claims.

He was armed with an SIG Sauer pistol and loaded with nine bullets at the time of the incident, police said.

A female police officer reported that she was processing the suspect when the advocate who practices and is based in Kyumbi, Machakos arrived.

Police said he was welcomed into the office where his client was being processed but later turned abusive and started to shout at the officers present demanding the release of the suspect on cash bail.

The police said the suspect had assaulted a person and threatened to harm the said victim further hence their moves.

Police present claimed the lawyer tried to grab the female officer and hit her against the wall as part of efforts to stop his client being taken to the cells.

It was then that he allegedly reached out for his gun and threatened to shoot her if she did not listen to his demands.

Other police officers present intervened and grabbed the lawyer, disarming him.

He was handcuffed and later locked up in cells pending possible arraignment for assault, threatening and offensive conduct, police said.

The pistol was kept in the armory as police planned to visit his house in search for his firearm license. This is after he said he did not have it then.

Police said they are also investigating if the license is valid. There are more than 15,000 licensed firearms holders.

The civilian firearm holders go through a rigorous process to own the weapons.