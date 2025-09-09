Lawyer Kyalo Mbobu shot dead by gunmen on motorcycle along Magadi Road, Nairobi

The former chairman of Political Parties Disputes Tribunal Mather Kyalo Mbobu was Tuesday evening shot in his car as he drove from work along Magadi Road in Nairobi.

Mbobu was also a lecturer at the Multi Media University, officials said.

He was shot while in a traffic jam by gunmen who were riding on a motorcycle, witnesses and police said.

The motive of the attack was not immediately known, police said.

He was alone in his four wheel drive car at the time of the shooting, police said.

His body lay on the driver’s seat after the shooting as police rushed to the scene less than a kilometer from the Galleria Mall.

Police said the gunmen shattered his window shield before shooting him at least three times in the chin.

Images from the scene showed the body slammed in the car wish blood stains.

They rode off after the incident.

Director of DCI Mohamed Amin said a team of experts is handling the matter.