Leaders Blame Ruto’s Advisers for Deployment of Military on Streets in Anti-finance Bill Protests 

A section of leaders have condemned the recent deployment of Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) to peaceful protesters as witnessed in Nairobi last week.

They said President William Ruto had been misled to the move to deploy the military.

Kitui Senator Enock Wambua said deploying the personnel to back up police to various places to suppress protesters is wrong as their job is to protect Kenyan borders from external aggression.

Wambua said it was sad to see defense forces sent to face the protesters who are only carrying placards and twigs.

He said Ruto should let the military stay in the barracks and call for a conversation to know where the problem is.

“Kenya as a country is at a crossroads and this has been brought by the bad leadership of the Kenya Kwanza government. As Azimio, we warned him on the way to run the government and he ignored us,” Wambua said.

He made the remarks at an event on Saturday June 29.

“Religious leaders, professional bodies and ambassadors talked to Ruto he gave a deaf ear and now he has met with youth who don’t care about tribalism, political parties, or religious divisions.”

The military have been deployed to key critical infrastructure to help police maintain security in the wake of protests against proposed taxes.

Ruto declined to sign the Finance Bill 2024 in reaction to the protests which saw Parliament invaded.

Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko said Generation Z is the solution to the Kenya Kwanza government, which he described as corrupt.

Sonko added that those around President Ruto are misadvising and misleading him to introduce punitive taxes to the already burdened Kenyan population.

“Gen Z will be the end of conmanship in Kenya,” Sonko said.

He strongly condemned the killing of the demonstrators and warned killer police officers of charges at the International Criminal Court.

The leaders spoke at the Kamba customary wedding of Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka’s daughter Saada Kalonzo in Yatta, Machakos County.

Some of the protesters are missing after they were abducted by government agents.

The protests are set to change many things including governance in general.

More than 20 people have been killed in the protests and 200 wounded.