Leaders condemn attack on Senator Osotsi, demand swift action

The Kisumu County Government strongly condemned a violent attack on Godfrey Osotsi that occurred at a shopping mall in Kisumu City Centre on Wednesday afternoon.

In a statement issued on behalf of Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o, Deputy Governor Mathew Owili described the incident as “cowardly, criminal, and utterly unacceptable,” warning that such acts threaten the rule of law and democratic values.

The county leadership said the attack, carried out by unknown individuals, was not only an assault on a political leader but also a direct affront to the principles of civility, tolerance, and peaceful coexistence.

“Kisumu is, and shall remain, a bastion of order, dignity, and respect for human rights,” the statement read.

The county government has now called on the National Police Service and other security agencies to launch swift investigations, apprehend those responsible, and ensure they face justice without delay.

Officials emphasized that democracy allows for divergent views, but warned that differences in opinion must never be used to justify violence or lawlessness.

“Kisumu County will not tolerate any form of political violence, intimidation, or criminal conduct within its jurisdiction,” the statement added.

The county also expressed solidarity with Senator Osotsi and wished him a speedy recovery.

Siaya Governor James Orengo said the attack was coordinated and organized pattern of intimidation aimed at silencing the voices of the people, coming as a second direct hit after the violent assault at the Grand Royal Swiss Hotel on the eve of our Kakamega Rally.

“We demand that the police immediately produce the CCTV footage from Java House and ensure the culprits are brought to book without further delay. Organizing this hit in the heart of Kisumu is a desperate and primitive attempt to incite tribal warfare between the Luo and Luhya communities, but we see through these dirty divide and rule tactics!”

“These cowardly acts will not stop us. To the planners and their goons, you are wasting your time because you cannot kill an idea whose time has come. Linda Mwananchi is a movement of the people, and this movement is UNSTOPPABLE!,” he said.

MP Junet Mohamed condemn the dastardly assault on Osotsi demanding that those who planned the attack, alongside those who carried it out, must be quickly arrested and arraigned in a court of law.

“There’s no place for violence in our nation regardless of the political persuasions leaders may subscribe to in exercise of their democratic right to participate in national politics.”

The Senator had made a routine visit to the Acacia area for personal grooming before heading to Java Restaurant, where he met a friend and interacted with members of the public for about 30 minutes.

It was during this time that a group of gun-wielding assailants reportedly confronted him, questioned his political stance, and physically assaulted him.

The attackers are said to have demanded to know why the Senator supports a one-term political position instead of a two-term one.

Despite the volatile situation, the Senator’s security team exercised restraint and did not discharge their firearms, citing the risk such action could pose to civilians in the busy public setting.

He was rushed to a local hospital for attention and later flown to Nairobi.