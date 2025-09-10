Leaders of Mexican megachurch indicted in New York on federal sex trafficking charges

The leader and other emissaries of Iglesia La Luz del Mundo abused the power, doctrine and structure of the megachurch to sexually abuse generations of girls, boys and women, prosecutors in New York alleged Wednesday in a sweeping federal racketeering indictment.

The indictment named LLDM leader Naasón Joaquin Garcia, who is currently serving a prison sentence in California after being convicted of sexually abusing young followers, and five others who were being arrested Wednesday in various locations, law enforcement officials said.

The indictment said the defendants used LLDM, founded in Mexico in 1926, as a vehicle to traffic women and children, to produce child pornography and commit financial crimes.

“They exploited the faith of their followers to prey upon them,” said Jay Clayton, U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York. “When they were confronted, they leveraged their religious influence and financial power to intimidate and coerce victims into remaining silent about the abuse they had suffered.”

Garcia allegedly managed a close circle of co-conspirators who facilitated his abuse of teens and young women and directed them to produce child sex videos for his own gratification, according to prosecutors.

He allegedly selected teens to abuse under the guise of church activities, teaching congregants from birth that they would be eternally damned if they did not obey him and his sexual desires, investigators say. Garcia leveraged that fear to prevent many of the teens and young women he preyed on from rejecting and reporting him, according to investigators.

“A yearlong investigation that spanned the country and involved the support of dozens of courageous victims culminated with today’s charges stemming from decades of alleged expand outright abuse of young women and children,” said Ricky Patel, a special agent in charge with Homeland Security Investigations.

Garcia allegedly followed a disturbing tradition established by his father and grandfather, who both served as “apostles” of the church and who prosecutors said abused and raped congregants, the indictment says.

Each leader allegedly manipulated girls and women by telling them they could earn a special blessing by serving his sexual needs, according to the indictment.

The defendants are also charged with inducing church donations that prosecutors said funded expensive travel for Garcia and others, including lieutenants who made sure he always had someone available to sexually abuse. Donated funds were also used to buy sex toys and cleaning supplies to hide evidence, prosecutors said.

The church did not immediately respond to ABC News’ request for comment. Attorney information for Garcia and other defendants was not yet available.

By ABC News