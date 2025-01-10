Leaders Read Mischief in CS Mutua Ukambani Meetings 

Kenya Kwanza government has been advised to be wary of Maendeleo Chap Chap politicians who are scheming to hijack the 2027 re-election campaigns in the Ukambani region for their selfish gains.

Key supporters of the Kenya Kwanza administration from the three Ukambani counties have accused Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua and his close allies, mainly from MCCP of ganging up to sideline UDA stakeholders from the president’s political activities in the region.

Mutua and his close allies and their new found political spanner boy, Fred Muteti, have organised a Maendeleo Chap Chap meeting on January, 10 2025 at Maanzoni Lodge in Machakos County, which has been dismissed by the UDA supporters as “sinister and fraudulent.”

“I warmly invite leaders from the lower eastern and Ukambani regions, representing all sectors, to a crucial meeting aimed at shaping the development and future of our people,” reads the invitation signed by the cabinet secretary for labour and social protection.

The meeting has been touted in the media as part of a scheme by President Ruto’s allies to snatch Ukambani from Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka but KK insiders see the meeting is part of a scheme to undermine UDA in the region.

Several UDA stakeholders and professionals have distanced themselves from the meeting hatched by Mutua and his close allies from Maendeleo Chap Chap.

The supporters see the meeting as a devious plot by political brokers to sideline UDA stakeholders from government activities in the region.

“Mutua and his close allies are not KK members. They are Maendeleo Chap Chap members who are not even conversant with KK policies; all they are after is the control of 2027 presidential re-election campaign funds,” said a senior UDA official.

Even Bonnie Musambi, a senior State House official, has distanced himself from the meeting.

Musambi, the director of coordination at State House, said: “While I do fully support an all-inclusive political approach in Ukambani politics for the sake of President Ruto, I find it demeaning, disrespectful, and distasteful for such a crucial meeting to be organised without the full knowledge of Ukambani UDA leaders.”

“While in Elgeyo Marakwet County with the President, I personally castigated CS Mutua through WhatsApp messages for trying to play dirty politics to destabilise Kitui County.”

A UDA official from Machakos County who spoke on condition of anonymity, said Mutuse was a dodgy politician who could not be entrusted with managing President Ruto’s campaign.

“In 2007, Mutuse was PNU’s youth coordinator for Lower Eastern under Kibaki Tena, and he disappeared with all campaign funds, almost crippling Kibaki re-election campaigns. It is noteworthy that Mutua was the government spokesman at the time.As the chief of staff in Machakos county Mutuse was accused of corruption and holding cabinet meetings in his Savanah Paradise Hotel in Makindu, Makueni county,” said the official.

“Now he is positioning himself to control President Ruto’s campaign funds in order to do a repeat of Kibaki Tena 2007 campaigns.

Sources indicate that there was a secret meeting in a Nairobi hotel two days ago that had only one agenda on the table- how to control 2027 campaign funds.

Mutuse, who was mover of the impeachment motion of Rigathi Gachagua, appears to have lost goodwill with the powers that be, has waned, and he is desperate to pleaseand, in theprocess, embarrassing himself.

It is therefore no surprise that the Maanzoni meeting has been given a wide berth by key KK players in the region.