Lee Kinyanjui Welcomes CS Nomination With Pledge To Serve With Integrity

Former Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui has embraced his nomination as Cabinet Secretary for Investment, Trade, and Industry, promising to lead with integrity and respect for the Constitution.

In a post on X, Kinyanjui expressed gratitude to President William Ruto for the opportunity.

“For God and country, I accept the honour of nomination to serve our nation as the Cabinet Secretary for Investment, Trade, and Industry,” he wrote. He further pledged to be guided by honesty, integrity, and the law in his leadership.

Kinyanjui is among three Cabinet Secretary nominees set to undergo vetting on January 14.

The vetting schedule includes William Kabogo, the ICT and Digital Economy nominee, at 3:00 p.m. and Kinyanjui at 5:00 p.m.

Meanwhile, President Ruto has temporarily assigned sitting Cabinet Secretaries to oversee vacant ministries until the nominees are approved.

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi is acting as CS for ICT and Digital Economy, Environment CS Aden Duale is handling Agriculture and Livestock Development, and Salim Mvurya, the CS for Youth Affairs, Creative Economy, and Sports, is acting as CS for Investment, Trade, and Industry.

Who is Lee Kinyanjui?

Lee Kinyanjui, 47, holds a degree in literature from Kenyatta University and a master’s in business administration from the University of Nairobi.

A member of the Jubilee Party, he entered politics in 2007 as the MP for Nakuru Town Constituency.

After an unsuccessful bid for Nakuru Governor in 2013, Kinyanjui won the seat in 2017, becoming the county’s second governor. As Governor, he championed major initiatives, including the upgrade of Afraha Stadium, construction of Level 4 hospitals, and the transformation of Nakuru Municipality into a city.

Kinyanjui also served as Assistant Minister for Roads and the first chairperson of the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA), where he introduced the TIMS system for digitizing driving licenses and logbooks.