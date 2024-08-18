Lexi Rivera’s Net Worth

Lexi Rivera, an American social media personality, TikToker, YouTuber, and actress, has made a significant mark in the digital world. With a net worth of $10 million, Lexi Rivera has built an impressive career by creating engaging content across multiple platforms. Known for her comedic videos, challenges, and pranks, Lexi has garnered millions of followers, making her one of the most popular influencers of her generation.

Lexi Rivera Net Worth $10 Million Date of Birth June 7, 2001 Place of Birth Huntington Beach, California Nationality American Profession Social Media Personality, Tiktoker, Youtuber, and Actress

Net Worth of Lexi Rivera

Lexi Rivera net worth of $10 million reflects her success as a social media influencer and actress. Her earnings come from a variety of sources, including brand deals, sponsored content, and her acting roles. With 26.8 million followers on TikTok, 14.7 million subscribers on YouTube, and 8.2 million followers on Instagram, Lexi’s online presence has translated into significant financial success.

Early Life

Alexa Brooke Rivera, better known as Lexi Rivera, was born on June 7, 2001, in Huntington Beach, California. She is the youngest child of Laura and John Rivera, with three older brothers: Blake, Brent, and Brice. Lexi’s brother Brent Rivera is also a well-known YouTube star, boasting more than 28 million subscribers.

Growing up in a supportive family, Lexi was encouraged to pursue her interests. Her mother, Laura, played a significant role in shaping her values. In an interview with “A-list Nation,” Lexi praised her mother, stating, “She is the most selfless person ever, and she has taught me the importance of a positive attitude and hard work. Most importantly, she has always stressed how important it is to treat others with respect and embrace their differences.”

As a child, Lexi was involved in gymnastics and excelled in interschool competitions. This early experience in sports helped her develop discipline and a strong work ethic, qualities that would later contribute to her success as a social media star.

Lexi Rivera Career

Lexi Rivera launched her YouTube channel, @AlexaRivera, in 2010, which has since grown to 14.7 million subscribers and accumulated over 3.6 billion views. Her content primarily features challenges, pranks, and vlogs, often collaborating with her brother Brent and other popular creators. One of her most popular videos, a fake pregnancy prank, has garnered over 42 million views.

In addition to her YouTube success, Lexi has become a prominent figure on TikTok, where her channel, @lexibrookerivera, has attracted over 26 million followers. Her entertaining and relatable content has made her a favorite among younger audiences.

Lexi’s acting career includes appearances in several online series. In 2018, she starred in “BroBot,” a show on Brat TV created by her brother Brent. She continued to expand her acting portfolio with roles in “Date Takeover” (2019), “Brent Rivera’s Dream Vacation” (2020), and “Amp World” (2020). Additionally, she appeared in the miniseries “VS Couple Ships” (2019) and “AwesomenessTV-World’s Most Searched” (2020).

Lexi also made an appearance on the TV special “#KidsTogether: The Nickelodeon Town Hall” in 2020, a program designed to provide a child’s perspective on life during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Personal Life

Lexi Rivera’s personal life has often been in the public eye, particularly her relationships. At the age of 16, Lexi began dating fellow YouTuber Ben Azelart. The couple’s relationship was well-documented across their social media platforms, and they quickly became one of YouTube’s most beloved pairs. However, in 2020, they announced their breakup in a video titled “We Broke Up.”

In the video, Lexi shared, “I met Ben three years ago and, fun fact, I didn’t talk to him for about six months.” She continued, “Obviously, we became friends, and then that developed into a little more. Three years go by, and I think that now we recognize that we were just better as friends.” Ben Azelart also reflected on their relationship, saying, “Throughout those years, we changed as people. At first, being together and making videos was one of the most amazing things. We both had so much fun doing it. As the years went on, it just became a little too complicated and a little too confusing.”

Since their breakup, Lexi has reportedly been romantically linked to YouTuber Andrew Davila, with rumors suggesting they have been involved since 2022.

Lexi Rivera Awards

In recognition of her growing influence, Lexi Rivera received a Streamy Award nomination for Creator of the Year in 2021. This nomination highlights her impact on the digital landscape and her ability to connect with a vast audience.