Licensed firearm holder accidentally shoots, injures cousin in Busia

A licensed civilian firearm holder accidentally shot and injured his cousin after firing warning shots to disperse a group of people who had blocked a road in Busia Town.

The incident occurred at about 10.40 p.m. on Sunday near the Scorpion Hotel area, police said.

The firearm holder, an employee of the Busia County Government, told police he was driving home with colleagues in a Subaru motor vehicle, when they encountered about 50 people armed with crude weapons blocking the road.

Police said the man, who holds firearm licence drew his licensed Glock pistol loaded with 15 rounds of 9mm ammunition in an attempt to clear the road.

He reportedly fired two shots—one into the air as a warning, while the second accidentally struck his cousin and workmate, 45-year-old, in the left thigh.

The injured man was rushed to Tanaka Nursing Hospital, where he underwent surgery and the bullet was successfully removed. Police said he is in stable condition.

A team visited and documented the scene, recovering one spent cartridge.

The firearm together with the holder’s licence has been confiscated and placed in police custody pending ballistic examination as investigations into the incident continue.

Meanwhile, police in Kisumu County launched investigations into the suspected murder of a 45-year-old man whose body was found lying beside a road in Kadibo Sub-County.

According to police, the incident was reported at around 10:50 a.m. on Monday.

Police visited the scene and found the body of Fredrick Otieno Ayoo lying about 100 metres from his home.

Police said the deceased had sustained a visible blunt force injury to the back of the head, suggesting he may have been assaulted before his death.

His wife told investigators that her husband had left home at about 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 28, for an unknown destination and did not return. The following morning at around 6:30 a.m., she was informed by the village elder that her husband’s body had been found by the roadside.

The body was moved to Othoo Mortuary, where it is awaiting a post-mortem examination as detectives continue investigations to establish the circumstances surrounding the killing and identify those responsible.