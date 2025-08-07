Light aircraft crashes onto residential buildings in Mwihoko, Nairobi

A light aircraft crashed at a residential area in Mwihoko area, Githurai 45, Nairobi

The plane burst into flames after crashing on buildings at about 2pm Thursday.

It is not clear if there were casualties in the accident.

Other locals said fixed wing plane belonged to Phoenix Aviation and chartered by AMREF.

Images from the ground showed the plane burning with a crowd watching from a distance.

Military and police responded to the site to keep a crowd from the scene.

No further details on the casualties but witnesses said it was a private light aircraft.

The incident happened near a military base in Mwihoko area hence their first response there.

Githurai 45 sub county police commander Maurice Odanga said that he was aware of the incident.

He said experts were handling the scene.

Fire engines responded to the scene.

More to follow…